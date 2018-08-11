Uncategorized

DG Shipping conducts inquiry into yesterday’s collision of Indian fishing boat Oceanic with unknown merchant vessel off Kerala Coast

Comment(0)

A collision incident has been reported to the Directorate General of Shipping, under Ministry of Shipping, involving a fishing boat “OCEANIC”, registered in Kerala and an unknown merchant vessel. The date, time and position of the casualty was reported as 7th August 2018, 03:30 am (IST) and 10 deg 24 mins N, 075 deg 38 mins E respectively. As per the latest information received, there were 14 Indian fishermen in the fishing boat at the time of this casualty, of which 3 are dead, 2 injured/hospitalized and the remaining 9 fishermen are missing.

Shri Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Shipping, has expressed deepest condolences to the families of the deceased fishermen. Massive search and rescue mission is under progress with the deployment of 3 Air Crafts and 3 ships by the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard. It is also understood that many fishing boats (about 40 numbers) are also involved in voluntary search operations and is highly appreciated.

Related Articles
Uncategorized

Pocket Cloth Diapers Global Consumption Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

editor

Description : Pocket Cloth Diapers-Global Market Status and Trend Report 2013-2023 offers a comprehensive analysis on Pocket Cloth Diapers industry, standing on the readers’ perspective, delivering detailed market data and penetrating insights. No matter the client is industry insider, potential entrant or investor, the report will provides useful data and information. Key questions answered by […]
Uncategorized

Our party bus hire has been specially worked with sound system display day inside and various more features

editor

party bus hire we’ve a bowed to layout bound you melds a fun, unassuming and safe trek. It’s our would like to substantiate your voyage with Australia nation unit of improvement holding up as you may ride in comfort and accomplishes your goal on time and organized to party. Our way to deal with entryway […]
Uncategorized

Endpoint Detection and Response Market Industry to 2023: Market Capacity, Generation, Future Estimations, Investment Trends, Regulations and Opportunities

Market Scenario: End point detection and response is an emerging technology in the digital world which facilitates the constant supervisory, monitoring and counterfeit from advanced threats. It is generally sub categorized into endpoint security technique which plays a distinct role from other end point technology platforms such as antimalware and antivirus. The EDR platforms are […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *