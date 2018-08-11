Business

Affordable Residential Housing in the Delhi Smart City

DDA Housing Schemes has opened up a new era in the field of real estate by providing people of Delhi with the affordable residence. It has given a common platform for Affordable Housing Delhi, a number of projects have been mentioned on the portal which is already helping the people of Delhi to select their housing solution. Our experts are always ready to help as they are experienced in the field of residential and commercial properties.

L zone Dwarka Delhi has attracted many builders and developers because of its increasing popularity. It is the zone that will give Delhi its first smart city, thus, giving a whole new experience of living with all the needs and requirements. This zone is interconnected to the IGI Airport, Gurgaon and Dwarka expressway which are connected to many other places. Transportation is at high frequency and serene of the location is the best in the Delhi NCR.

Master Plan Delhi 2021 is motivating the builders and developers to construct affordable residential buildings with all the amenities required in it. DDA Awas Yojna is one of the government scheme providing residential units to the people of Delhi NCR. Design and Infrastructure of these units are best and they provide 24×7 water supplies, high security through CCTV camera and security guards, uninterrupted electricity supply and sewage disposal. There is no need of any popularity for Delhi Development Authority; it has already provided quality residential solutions to the people of Delhi NCR.

Government is helping and passing Acts for the fast construction of the residential and commercial properties in Delhi. They are approved by the Delhi Development Authority Land Pooling Policy, and they have a close proximity to the Schools, Shopping malls, IT companies, Colleges, Hospitals.

DDA Awas Yojna is providing flats at affordable prices with easy connectivity to the nearest places and facilities that will make life comfortable.

Website: www.ddahousingschemes.com
Call@us: +91 901-515-4154

