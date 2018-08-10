Security Paper Market Global Sales Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Forecast To 2023

Global Security Paper Market Information, By Security Feature (Hybrid Papers, Watermarks, Holograms, and Threads), By Application (Banknotes, Legal & Government Documents, Certificates, Identity cards, Passport, Checks, and Stamps) and Region – Forecast to 2023.

Security paper is a paper with features that can act to identify or authenticate a document. It provides affordable and reliable security against the problems associated with counterfeiting, forgery, alteration and other forms of document fraud. It contains some of the most sophisticated anti-copy and forgery resistant technologies and are used mainly for the printing of banknotes. Rise in circulation of money, the need for protection, and for anti-counterfeit technologies are some of the factors that push the security paper market towards growth. The growing consumer demand is pushing companies to come up with efficient products, which in turn, is creating more demand, thus aiding the growth of the security paper market.

Growing digitalization is acting as a major restraint factor for the growth of security paper market as more people are opting for online payment and online printing of documents.

Europe dominated the global security paper market, followed by North America & Asia-Pacific. Security paper market is widely built across all major countries of Europe, such as Germany, Spain, the U.K., Russia, Italy, and France.

The market in Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as extensive use of banknotes and the growth of tourism in India act as major factors for the growth of the security paper market in the region.

The major players operating in the security paper market are China Banknote Printing and Minting Corporation (Beijing), Ciotola S.R.L.(Italy), Document Security Systems, Inc.(U.S.), EPL House for Security Printing (Libya), Security Paper Limited (Pakistan), Sequana Group (France), De la Rue plc (U.K.), Giesecke & Devrient (Germany), Fedrigoni Group (Italy) and Goznak (Russia)

Manufactures

Raw Materials Suppliers

Aftermarket suppliers

Research Institute / Education Institute

Potential Investors

Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

The report for Global Security Paper Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

