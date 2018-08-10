Report Explores the Global Agricultural Biologicals Market Size, Demand, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

We have produced a new premium report Agricultural Biologicals Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Agricultural Biologicals. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Agricultural Biologicals Market by application (cereals and grains, fruits and vegetables, oilseeds and pulses), product (biopesticides, biofertilizers and biostimulants), source (microbials, biochemicals) through main geographies in the Global Agricultural Biologicals Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Agricultural Biologicals Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Agricultural Biologicals Market are Bayer CropScience AG, Isagro SPA, Novozymes, BASF SE, Dowdupont, Valagro, Biolchim, Valent Biosciences, Syngenta and Koppert. According to report the global agricultural biologicals market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Segment Covered

The report on global agricultural biologicals market covers segments such as, application, product and source. On the basis of application the global agricultural biologicals market is categorized into cereals and grains, fruits and vegetables, oilseeds and pulses and others. On the basis of product the global agricultural biologicals market is categorized into biopesticides, biofertilizers and biostimulants. On the basis of source the global agricultural biologicals market is categorized into microbials, biochemicals and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global agricultural biologicals market such as, Bayer CropScience AG, Isagro SPA, Novozymes, BASF SE, Dowdupont, Valagro, Biolchim, Valent Biosciences, Syngenta and Koppert.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global agricultural biologicals market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of agricultural biologicals market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the agricultural biologicals market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the agricultural biologicals market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

