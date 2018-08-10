Portable Battery Market Global Development, Demand, Growth Analysis, Key Findings and Forecast-2027

Portable battery Global Market – Key players:

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Sony Corporation (Japan), LG Chem Inc. (South Korea), BYD Company Ltd. (China), Duracell International Inc. (US), China Bak Battery, Inc. (China), Panasonic Corporation. (Japan), Mophie Inc. (U.S.), Energizer Holding Inc. (U.S.), Simplo Technology Co. Ltd (Taiwan) are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global Portable battery Market.

Portable Battery Global Market – Overview

The global portable battery market is growing with the rapid pace is mainly due to the high consumption of smartphones and other portable accessories which is propelling the portable battery market growth to the large extent. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global market of Portable battery is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is projected to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2023, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2017– 2023).

Portable battery Global Market – Competitive Analysis

The market of Portable Battery Market appears to be highly competitive. To maintain their market position and to drive the market growth, various dynamic and diversified international organizations, domestic organizations and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. Market leaders are innovating continuously and increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio. Major players are investing on latest technology and, most of all, in acquiring other firms. Prominent vendors of portable battery targeting to invest more in technology and research and development activities to innovate their already existing products. The rising government funding is also expected to motivate key companies to invent new portable battery modules that match the changing trends and needs across the globe. These players possess a strong sales and distribution network which have helped them to gain leadership position in the market. An ever-increasing emphasis has been observed among portable battery industry marketers on inbound lead generation over branding-oriented efforts.

Portable Battery Global Market – Segmentation

Portable battery market has been segmented on the basis of technology, capacity type and by applications. By technology, market includes- Lithium-Ion Battery, Lithium-Polymer Battery, Nickel-Cadmium Battery and Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery. On the basis of capacity type, market has been segmented as- 1000-2500 MAH, 2600-5000 MAH, 5100-10400 MAH and above 10400 MAH. On the basis of applications, market has been segmented as- smartphones, tablets, media devices and portable wearable accessories.

Portable battery Global Market – Regional Analysis

North America is dominating the global portable battery market with the largest market share due to increasing demand for technological product including mobile phone, wireless devices and others, is gaining demand in portable battery market in these region and is expected to gain growth by 2023. Global portable battery market in European market is expected to grow at a substantial high CAGR during 2016 to 2023. The Asia Pacific market for portable battery market is expected to grow at a considerable CAGR (2017-2023) due to high adoption of portable battery in developing countries and increasing focus on real estate project is driving the market in the region.

Portable Battery Global Market – Industry News:

FEB 12, 2018 – Lithium Werks, a global provider of lithium ion battery and portable power solutions group, has acquired Valence Technologies, Inc. to supply high quality Modules and Battery Management System their customers.

February 06, 2018– GOOLOO, the leading battery power expert has announced to launch their product of Jump Starter a portable and powerful product.

In October 2015- Energizer Holdings, Inc. has announced their acquisition to Spectrum Brands Holdings to provide battery and portable lighting to their customers.

In October 2015- Samsung SDI Co. Ltd introduces Stripe and band batteries for smart watches. These batteries are an integrated with wearable devices and can shape up with any curves of a human body

In September 2015- Sony Corporation launched new CP-S15 portable charger for smartphones and other portable devices.

The Middle East& Africa

The report for Global Portable Battery Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

