New Showcase of VitrA Bathrooms at Khrisha Showroom, Bangalore

Bangalore is one of the most modern, hip and happening cities in India: the citizens of this vibrant metropolis appreciate fashion, cuisines and luxurious lifestyles.

VitrA, the leading bathroom solutions brand of Eczacibasi Building Products Division in Turkey, debuts a new Showcase here for the benefit of its esteemed clientele. The VitrA products on display at Khrisha Shrowrooms, (our associates), 166, Ground Floor, RV Road, W Puram, Near Minerva Circle, Bangalore are a sheer visual treat with A to Z bathroom solutions of internationally acclaimed standards that have inspired architects and enthused contractors across the world.

At VitrA, the bathroom is envisioned as the embodiment of flawless design: a living space of refined aesthetics, with complementary furniture and fixtures, thematically designed to create symmetry, with an ambience of tranquility and well-being. Talented award –winning international designers create a whole new user experience that totally transforms the idea of a bathroom-washroom space! The harmonious product designs are as unique and outstanding as the innovative technology. High-tech, trendy, inspiring features create smart functionality that is user-friendly and adaptable to big and small spaces; as also for children, senior citizens or heavy- footfall areas. VitrA is the only brand that offers every single component for total bathroom solutions.

Commenting on the new stores, Mr. Serhan AteşYağız, India Country Manager, Eczacıbaşı Building Products Division said, “With the launch of the new VitrA stores, we aim at expanding our internationally acclaimed and innovative bathroom culture to India. VitrA, Eczacıbaşı Building Products brand, has been investing in India in order to build its showrooms and dealers network. We aim to be among the Top 3 global brands of our sector in India with VitrA branded products, currently exported to more than 75 countries.”

VitrA Website: http://www.vitra-india.com/

Khrisha Website: www.khrisha.co.in

VitrA Toll Free Number: 18001231134 / 750670039

Visit: Khrisha, 166, Ground Floor, RV Road, W puram, Near Minerva Circle, Bangalore- 560004

