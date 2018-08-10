Business

Monster Moving and Storage Offers Affordable Moving and Storage Services in Corona

The family-owned and operated all-in-one moving company helps individuals, families, and corporations experience a stress-free move through professional packing, moving, and storage services.

[HUNTINGTON BEACH, 08/10/2018] — Monster Moving and Storage provides professional, budget-friendly moving and storage services to residents in Corona. The moving and storage company caters to families and businesses on long distance moves and local relocation.

The company says, “We assist in all types of moves, whether you’re a solo renter, a growing family, or a business transferring to a new office.”

A Complete Moving Service

Monster Moving and Storage has a team of courteous, energetic, and experienced movers who assist customers on their moving journey. The company has been in the industry for over 25 years and served countless customers.

Its services range from packing, moving, and storage. Customers receive complimentary wardrobe boxes to put in their valuables. There will also be a moving-day packing service as well as loading and unloading assistance.

Additionally, Monster Moving and Storage offers temporary or permanent storage, which is suitable for customers who plan to receive their things at a later date. The company has storage centers that can keep its customers’ items safe from theft.

Affordable Rates

The all-in-one moving company has an affordable, fixed hourly rate. Prices may differ based on the size of the customer’s moving crew. The hourly rate covers trucks and other moving equipment. If customers move locally, there will be no fuel charge and no additional service charges.

The company remarks, “If you’re shopping around for affordable moving company prices, you’ll find that we have some of the most affordable rates in Corona and anywhere else in Riverside County.”

The team of professional movers provides a minimum of three hours of services including driving time.

About Monster Moving and Storage

Monster Moving and Storage is a family-owned moving company serving residents and business owners moving to a new home or office. The company aims to make each customer’s moving experience as simple as possible. It is fully licensed and insured by the California Public Utilities Commission.

For a stress-free move, visit https://monstermovingandstorage.com/ today.

