Improve Business Communications with MDaemon Messaging Server

Are you looking for a way to improve communications and collaboration in your business? If so, chances are you are already heavily reliant on email as your primary method of keeping in touch with customers and colleagues. Given the reliance any modern business has on email, a simply email server alone is usually not up to the job in all but the smallest use cases. What you need is a system that doesn’t just provide easy setup and support for the main email protocols – you also need something that offers rock-solid security and extensive customization options. After all, every business has a unique set of operational goals, and it’s your job to make sure that the technology solutions you choose aptly align with those goals.

MDaemon Messaging Server is more than just an email server. It allows you to lock down your systems with best-in-class security. Recently, the developers have also started providing a hosted email server option using private cloud technology for greatly improved security without the need to set up and maintain complicated and expensive in-house infrastructures yourself. This makes MDaemon Messaging Server more suitable for smaller companies as well. Furthermore, integrated mobile device management (MDM) features makes it possible for administrators to know exactly who is using their email accounts and when. They’ll be able to prevent data leaks as well through centralized management of any number of devices.

The new edition provides many fixes, as well as added address validation and an improved GUI. If you’re migrating from a Microsoft Exchange setup, then you can enjoy a particularly fast and easy transition. Find out more over at https://www.altn.com/Products/MDaemon-Email-Server-Windows/Features/

