Global Safe Corporation developing New Safety Air cushion-Cylinder and Air Blower in Korea

GSC(Global Safe Corporation) has been active in South Korea since 1976.We are Leading Specialized company in emergency evacuation equipment supplement such as Safety Air Cushion, Escape chute, Emergency Air Tent, Inflatable Boat, Fire Fighting suit, Escape device, Safety Rope Ladder and other equipment for Firefighting and Rescue Equipment and Evacuation system.

We have a great deal of experience to the Government, Civil Defense, National hospital, Private Building and representative Hotel in to Middle East, Europe, Asia and Western Area Market.

We would like to express our sincere thanks to all of you-customer and partner for trusting and choosing GSC Corporation to be the faithful partner during the last time. We hope to develop and extend our co-operation with you in the future.

Air Cushion (Air Blower Type)

Our Safety Air Cushion was safely rescued from a high building structure to be high or when a emergency Rescue situation and can also be used in firefighting training as long as the manufacturer’s instruction are followed. Our Safety Air Cushion produced Waterproof, fire-retardant, anti-acid, highly tear and abrasion resistant material, guarantees an excellent level of reliability and strength. Our cushions that can be tailored to the size buyers demand from small size to large size and specially designed to be easily recognized structure in the midnight and dark area

In 2017 year, we are developing New Safety Air cushion-Cylinder and Air Blower, you can use both of them on same cylinder. Please see the below picture.

Features

• Cushion is installed by Compressed Air Cylinder. Electric or Motor pump is not required.

• Easy to install and to carry while operation.

• Reelection within 3 seconds (Depend on size: 3-12 seconds) after landing.

• The big holes for 2 chambers or 3 chamber Air cushion are designed for immediate air injection and allow restoring cushion to the original state earlier after landing.

• When landing body touch down the cushion, air stopper close the hole of lower chamber automatically. This makes a temporary sealed air chamber.

• A plenty of air is expelled by the two breathers on either side.

• Made of special polyester fabric

• High abrasion proof.

• All sides are attached by adhesive with the width of glue is 5cm

• Cushion fully absorb the kinetic energy from landing body and do not give back bounce

Material

• Tube: 1000 denier polyester coated with plastomer having excellent resistance to tearing, tension and breaking.

• Cover: 1000 denier polyester coated with fire retardant and water-proof

Tested

• ISO 9001:2008, EN ISO6941, DIN EN 20811, DIN EN ISO 13938-1:999, BS5438, DIN 14151-3, DIN 53354:1981, DIN 4102 B1, DIN 53352, DIN 53353, DIN 53363, DIN 53886, DIN 53361, NFPA 701,M2,CL2,LSG

