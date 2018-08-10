Uncategorized

Get A Chance To Win $100 Amazon Gift Card and Bestseller Pulse Oximeter

This festive season Santamedical has come up with an exciting contest giving you a chance to win Amazon Bestseller Pulse Oximeter/Heart rate Monitor and $100 Amazon Gift Card. You can participate in contest via different social media platforms, however presently the contest is for participants from USA only.

It’s always a joyful feeling when you win something. This is a festive season with realms of happiness everywhere and to uplift your Christmas merriment Santamedical has come up with an exciting giveaway. Santamedical is a coveted brand in Portable Home healthcare segment having a wide array of products, giving smile to millions and millions of users across the globe. On the ecstasy of Thanksgiving Day and Christmas the brand has come up with a contest giving you a chance to win Pulse Oximeter and $100 Amazon Gift Card. This sweepstake will certainly make your merriment merrier, you can participate in contest via different social media platforms earning you specific points for each and a lucky draw will held to get the name of the winner. Below are the 7 ways to enter the contest with each way having specific points.
• View this post on Facebook and get +1 Entries
• Retweet @Gurinproducts on Twitter and get +3 Entries
• Visit the page to enter and get +1 Entries
• Watch a video and get +1 Entries
• Refer friends for extra entries and get +1 Entries
• Write blog and get +3 Entries
• Sign up for more Contest and get +3 Entries

Details of the contest are as follows:
Presently the contest is for USA citizens only and has opened from 8th Aug 2018 to 29th september 2017, you can participate the contest via aforementioned social media platforms and the name of the lucky winner will be announced on 30th November. Prizewinner will get a mail from the company, requiring to respond within three days and in absence of response from the winner the company will select a new winner. So, participants don’t forget check your inbox on 30th November. To know the details and participate in contest please Click on to the given link:

SM-1100B Finger Pulse Oximeter Giveaway

