Tech

Environmental Sensor : Increasing Adoption of Environmental Sensors for Consumer Products, HVAC, and Air Purifiers

Comment(0)

According to the market research report “Environmental Sensor Market by Type (Temperature, Humidity, Air Quality, Water Quality, Integrated, UV, and Soil Moisture), Vertical (Government, Commercial, Industrial, Residential, Consumer, Enterprise), Location, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2023”, the environmental sensor market, the overall market is estimated to be worth USD 1.37 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 2.19 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2018 to 2023. Stringent environmental regulations to reduce air pollution, increase in health and safety concerns would upsurge demand for environmental monitoring systems, and rise in air quality monitoring stations are the key factors driving the environmental sensor market.

♦For More Information@
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/environmental-sensor-market-36880440.html

Market for integrated environmental sensors to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

The growth of the environmental sensors market is mainly due to the shifting preference from standalone sensors and integrated sensors widely used to measure humidity, temperature, dust intensity, UV radiation, and other environmental parameters. Increasing demand for environmental sensors in consumer devices, where small size and low power consumption are important aspects to be considered, is the major factor driving the growth of the said market.

Portable environmental sensors expected to account for largest size of environmental sensor market, by location

Due to increasing environmental regulations to reduce air pollution and growing health and safety concerns would increase the demand for portable sensors that are mainly used in devices such as wrist bands, fitness bands, smartphones, and tablets. Due to the increasing use of portable sensors in a few fast-growing applications, it is expected that the market for these sensors would grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

Consumer electronics vertical to dominate environmental sensor market during forecast period

Consumer electronics vertical is expected to dominate the environmental sensor market. Environmental sensors have a significant opportunity in the consumer electronics market. In smartphones and wearable devices, various sensors are used for environmental sensing. The growth in the consumer electronics vertical is attributed to the increasing use of environmental sensors in smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices. MEMS-based environmental sensors are being implemented in smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices.

APAC to dominate environmental sensor market during forecast period

APAC is the fastest-growing region in the environmental sensor market. This region is likely to continue to hold the largest market and expected to be the fastest-growing region in the environmental sensor market owing to factors such as the increasing use of smart devices (e.g., smartphones and smart bands) in APAC paves the way for growing penetration of environmental sensors in these smart devices. Increasing pollution levels in APAC countries is set to drive the growth of the said market. The growth for environmental sensors is also attributed to the increasing demand for these sensors in verticals such as medical and healthcare. APAC is the largest end user for HVAC equipment. Growing construction industry due to increasing population and urbanization drives the HAVC market, which, in turn, creates demand for the environmental sensors market.

Major players in the environemntal sensor market are Bosch Sensortec (Germany), Sensirion (Switzerland), AMS AG (Austria), Omron (Japan), Honeywell International (US), Raritan (US), Siemens (Germany), Texas Instruments (US), Schneider Electric (France), Amphenol (US), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), IDT (US), AVTECH (US), Analog Devices (US), Apogee Instruments (US), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), NuWave Sensors (Ireland), Elichens (France), Aclima (US), and Breeze Technologies (Germany).

Related Articles
Tech

Weatherproof Camera Market Trends, Size, Growth, Supply, Demand and Analysis by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights: Weatherproof camera can be used to detect motion and generate alarms and thereby, more effective monitoring can be achieved. It supports security surveillance at home or offices at challenging environments. Weatherproof surveillance cameras is used to capture excellent footage, similar to that of high-quality indoor surveillance camera. These camera are resistant to water […]
Tech

Adaptive optics Market Key Trends and Opportunity Analysis 2025

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis – Adaptive optics Market, North America held over two-fifth share of the global market in 2016. Due to the massive investment in the defense infrastructure by the U.S. along with rising demand for adaptive optics applications in laser eye surgeries, U.S. accounted for the major share of North American adaptive […]
Tech

Funmania: A New Arcade Center Emerges on iOS and Android

Sugar Games releases Funmania on iOS and Android platforms. Being a time-manager by design, the game successfully combines captivating arcade elements, tricky economics, intriguing narrative that comes as a comic book and manually drawn nice graphics for immersive yet easy-to-learn gaming experience. Sophie, a protagonist of the game, always had talents in throwing great parties […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *