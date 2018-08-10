Business

Cosmo Films Ltd Net Revenue up 24% at Rs 517.6 crore

Comment(0)

Company’s Net revenue in Q1 FY19 increased by 24% to Rs 517.6 crore from Rs 418 crore in Q1 FY 18; Profit after tax was Rs 10.1 crore in first quarter of FY 19 ; During this period company achieved EPS of Rs 5.3 crores.

Cosmo Films Limited, a global leader in films for packaging, labelling & lamination applications and synthetic paper today declared its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.
In Q1FY19,net revenue increased by 24% due to pass through of increase in raw material prices,increase in sales volumeand better sales mix.While commodity film marginsremained subdued, the company achieved higher EBITDA from enhanced operational efficiencies, volume increase and a better sales mix.

Commenting on the financial performance of the company Mr. Pankaj Poddar, CEO, Cosmo Films Ltd. said, “The Company remainsconsistent in its approach by focusing on internal efficiencies such as lines productivity, better sourcing andimproving the sales mix. Improvement in overseas subsidiaries operations has also started yielding results.”

Related Articles
Business

Golf Cart Market will Exhibit a Steady 6.4% CAGR through 2026

Equipped with internal combustion engines, golf cart is a self-propelled vehicle driven by electric motors. Increase in popularity of golf worldwide has propelled growth of projects related to golf course in golf resorts, golf-centric real estate developments and private clubs. With surge in growth of various golf resorts, private clubs, golf course and others, demand […]
Business

Invest Four More Announces Real Estate Scholarship Program

editor

Invest Four More is pleased to announce an exciting new scholarship opportunity beginning November 1, 2017. The scholarship can be applied for by students that are wanting to pursue real estate investing. Beginning in the real estate field starts with great education, and the Invest Four More annual scholarship can help tremendously to achieve the […]
Business

Global Integrated Liftgate Rear Spoiler Sales market report

Global Integrated Liftgate Rear Spoiler Sales market report primarily includes Market status and outlook of global and major regions. Study comprises of in-detail analysis from the stand point of manufacturers, regions, product types and end user / applications. Manufacturing costing section focus on storehouse’s expenses, depreciation costs for the equipment, plants, and staff dormitories. In […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *