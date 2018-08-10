Celebrating 20 Years Designers Asha & Gautam Gupta Presented their MASTERPIECE

New Delhi, 9th August 2018

Age old textiles will be rare in times to come. Preserve it. Cherish it says Designer Asha & Gautam Gupta as they unveiled the rarest and finest Masterpieces like Banarasi, Paithani, Bandhani and many more.

The evening also witnessed personalities from different walks of life adorning the collection. Some of them are Ms. Mallika Nadda, Ms. Sonal Tamta, Ms. Mridula Pradhan, Ms. Manju Singh, Dr. Shyama Chona,Actress Sukhmani Lamba,Miss Teen Universe Srishti Kaur, Dr. Anjali Hooda Sangwan, Former Indian Women Cricket Team Captain Anjum Chopra, Entrepreneur Ruchita Bansal , Pooja Gogia and Sonal Jindal .

“These pieces are made of techniques which require high degree of skills, perseverance and detailing. Each piece take months in making and this is why we are calling it a MASTERPIECE. As designers we lust these craft and we want these skills to be sustained and passed on to next generation. India is the ONLY country in the world that still has these skills and craft and as designers; we want to make an impact by focusing on it exclusively. Lastly we will be working on other crafts as well but as per now our focus is on three crafts: Banarasi, Paithani and Bandhani” Says Asha Gautam

This collection has been inspired from nature and its surroundings and this is why lot of elements like flowers, trees, peacocks, birds are seen. Some designs revolve around folk art reminiscing of vintage charm. Lot of new weaving process and techniques have been applied to make the collection relevant for today.

Highly twisted silk yarns are used with zari to make the saree more drape friendly and even linen is woven in a different manner to make it more conducive for lehengas. Patola art is used to weave saree in Banaras and then bandhan is done to create something exceptional. Colour story goes from radiant shades Aurora red, bottle green, Dandelion yellow, Geranium pink to pastels such as Hemlock green, Opal green to mint.

This collection will make a textile connoisseur proud, textile enthusiast happy, saree lover excited, craftsman emotional.