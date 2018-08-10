Business

Barley Market : Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis by 2024

Comment(0)

Barley is a versatile cereal grain having been consumed worldwide as a whole grain food and in variety of cuisines across the globe. The substantial consumer drive that the cereal grain has garnered is owing to the vast purported health-promoting benefits it offers such as in lowering cholesterol and promote intestinal health. Considered as a rich source of dietary fibers, vitamins, carbohydrates, and minerals such as manganese and selenium, barley has witnessed immense popularity in various food preparations. Its versatility to incorporate into various meals is also a factor stoking its popular demand among consumers world over.

Factors Substantial Momentum to Demand for Barley

Traditionally, the demand for barley has gathered momentum for its benefits in combating various diseases, including cardiovascular and chronic ones. In recent years, the barley market is witnessing sustained impetus from its substantial demand in making alcoholic beverages. The growth of the market is catalyzed by the rising thrust to adopt clean label trends by food manufacturers. Furthermore, the growing affinity toward natural food components in convenience foods is also having a positive bearing on the demand for barley in numerous developing and developed countries.

Request For Report Brochure For Latest Industry Insights @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=10736

Barley in recent times has emerged as a cost-effective animal feed substitute for wheat. According to the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB), a non-departmental public body in the U.K., in 2018 stated the consumption of barley has reached a peak in the country post 1990/1991.

Trends Underpinning Lucrativeness of Market

More recently, the demand for barley malts in foods and beverages industry has gathered steam. Of special significance is the usage of barley in making various types of beverages, particularly the use of barley malt in producing distilled beverages and as a key ingredient in beer brewing. Add to this, its usage in making natural sweeteners is what is adding to the lucrativeness of the market. The demand for barley is poised to rise at an attractive pace, according to projections by a business intelligence firm Transparency Market Research.

Obtain Report Details @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/barley-market.html

Adverse Climatic Conditions affects Yields

However, barley yields are also adversely affected by declining soil fertility, pest infestation, and drastic climatic changes in major barley producing nations. This has taken a toll on the revenue of the barley market. For instance, meteorological conditions tend to influence grain yield and quality. Furthermore, there has been a decline in the consumption of alcoholic beverages in some parts of the world, owing to various health concerns among the populations. This is also impeding the demand for barley. Nevertheless, the market will get an attractive push from rising application of barley in food and beverages industry.

On the regional front, Australia has emerged as a prominent producing region of barley. France and Ukraine were also considered as a substantial exporter of barley. The major importing countries include Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Japan.

Related Articles
Business

DSS Properties to rent

DSS Properties in London http://www.letzoo.co.uk/ is a UK based rental property website. The services are ONLY for people living in the United Kingdom. However, more specifically, it ideal for people who reside within London who are looking for a rental property or for people who wish to find a rental property within the London area. […]
Business

Global Nasal Strip Market Market : Top Vendors, Trends and Future Prospects Details for Business Development 2018-2025

Global Nasal Strip Market Production, Revenue, Price Trend by 2025 Orbis Research has announced the addition of the Global Nasal Strip Market 2018 to store by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis. The study of Global Nasal Strip Market 2018 provides the market size information, In-Depth Analysis along with Competitive Insights […]
Business

Global Water Analysis System Market Research Report Forecast to 2023

Description : Water Analysis System-Global Market Status and Trend Report 2013-2023 offers a comprehensive analysis on Water Analysis System industry, standing on the readers’ perspective, delivering detailed market data and penetrating insights. No matter the client is industry insider, potential entrant or investor, the report will provides useful data and information. Key questions answered by […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *