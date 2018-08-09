Business

The New York Times Newspaper Subscription in Single Click – Bharat Book Bureau

The New york Times – The digital edition is handled by Bharat Book Bureau [3B] for the SAARC region. Our Newspaper and Magazines gives you access to wide range of global news and information. We have the best of the lot to offer you.

Tailored For Your Class.
The New York Times is known all over the world for unparalleled news coverage, analysis and high-caliber reporting. Each day hundreds of colleges and universities around the globe bring our content into the academic setting. Join this rapidly expanding group of academic institutions, and offer your student body NYTimes.com, on campus and off.

Resources Designed For Educators
From curated synopses that connect the news to specific areas of study, to exclusive content aggregated by keyword, the Times brings you resources the way you need them.Every search examines seven years of FT content, helping you find articles relevant to your curriculum. Archived articles can be used to illustrate case studies and enduring themes.

Explore By Area of Study
American Government
Arts & Visual Culture
Biology
Business
Campaigns & Elections
Criminal Justice
Environmental Sciences
International Relations
Leadership
Macroeconomics
Microeconomics
Population Health & Nursing
Psychology
Religious Study
Sociology
Writing & English

Related Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hs7F-gp4_90&t=5s

NYTimes Corporate Subscription Features:
Find breaking news
Multimedia
Reviews & opinion on Washington
Business
Sports
Movies
Travel
Books
Jobs
Education
Real estate
Cars & more

All Access
Unlimited articles, videos, newsletters, events, and more to satisfy any reader’s curiosity.

The Times, to go.
NYTimes.com is optimized for mobile devices — so you can read up on breaking news anywhere.

More Information : https://www.bharatbook.com/nytineducation

About Bharat Book Bureau:
Bharat Book Bureau is the leading market research information provider for market research reports, company profiles, industry study, country reports, business reports, newsletters, Newspaper & Magazines and online databases. Bharat Book Bureau provides over a million reports from more than 400 publishers around the globe. We cover sectors starting from Aeronautics to Zoology.

Contact us :
Bharat Book Bureau
Tel: +91 22 27810772 / 27810773
Email: poonam@bharatbook.com
Website: www.bharatbook.com
