Business

Straight Weld And Straight Drawn Steel Pipe Inspection Process

Comment(0)

For the straight welded steel pipe which gradually rolls the steel strip into a loop and welds the joint into a steel pipe, it can be divided into continuous furnace welding (forged welding) steel pipe, electric resistance welded pipe and electric arc welding key according to the welding process used in the production. Three kinds of tubes.

1. Continuous furnace welding (forging) riveting,
The continuous furnace welding (forging) steel pipe is a steel pipe having a straight seam formed by heating the steel strip in a heating furnace and then welding the edges of the crucible by mechanical pressing. Its characteristics are: high production efficiency and low production cost; but the weld quality is poor and the comprehensive mechanical properties are poor. At present, it is mainly suitable for water and compressed air systems with a design temperature of 0-100 ° C and a design pressure of not more than 0.6 MPa.

2. Resistance bare steel
The electric resistance welding riveting pipe is produced by electric resistance welding or electric induction welding, and has a straight welded steel pipe. The utility model has the advantages of high production efficiency, high degree of automation, small deformation and residual stress after welding; but the equipment investment is high, the quality requirement of the welded joint is relatively high; and the joint plasticity is inevitable due to the presence of impurities at the joint. Impact toughness is low. At present, it is mainly suitable for designing water, gas, air, heating steam, etc., which are not higher than 200 °C, and medium and low pressure pipelines, which can be used in the oil and gas industry.

3. Arc breaking tube
The arc welded steel pipe is a steel pipe produced by an electric arc welding method. It is characterized by a complete metallurgical bond of the joint, and the mechanical properties of the joint can fully meet or achieve the mechanical properties of the base metal. After proper heat treatment, the conditions for the use of arc welded straight seam steel pipes can be replaced by the conditions for the use of smls pipes. At present, it is mainly suitable for designing pipes with a design pressure of less than 5.0 MPa, such as water, gas, air, and heating steam, which are not higher than 200 °C.

Related Articles
Business

Squalane Market Status and Forecast 2024, by Players, Types and Applications

Squalane is an oil-free, high end moisturizing agent used in various personal care products, especially cosmetics. It is also employed in the manufacture of vaccines. Squalane has been traditionally extracted from the liver of deep-water sharks. About a ton of squalane is produced from the livers of approximately 3,000 sharks. In line with this requirement, […]
Business

Platinum Tax Defenders: 7 Tips On How To Resolve Your IRS Tax Debt

Simi Valley, Los Angeles, CA – Tax season is a stressful time for individuals and businesses. When the preparations are not done early there is a very good chance that the deadline for tax filing is missed. This can lead to a lot of potential problems with IRS, which leads to added stress and worry. […]
Business

Automotive Head-up Display Market Global Research Report 2018 Analysis & Forecast to 2022

Automotive Fuel Delivery Market 2018 Automotive Fuel Delivery Market Share, Size, Trends, And Business Opportunity Analysis Report 2018 include historic data, with forecast data to 2022. Automotive Fuel Delivery Market report is helpful for future strategy development, and to know about Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Global market size, share, Growth, Trends, key players forecast to 2022 Global Automotive Fuel […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *