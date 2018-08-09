Business

Raviv Dozetas Landlord is the Most Sought After Man in the Construction Field

Comment(0)

People of Salford have been waiting for years to see their dream of having a link between the Peel Park and The Crescent (A6) come true. They have been waiting eagerly for the bridge that would connect both the places. The reason why the people of the city are eagerly waiting for the bridge to be completed is that they strongly feel that the bridge would be a link between the old traditions and the new technology that would bring people together and connect different communities and bring a positive change in the lives of the people. Sentiments are running high among the people and they do not see the bridge to be just a structure. However, due to some unknown reasons, the project never took off and the files were lying untouched in the Salford City Council since a long time. However, it is Raviv Dozetas, a graduate in Architectural Design and Technology who has made this possible.

Raviv Dozetas is a young architect who has come up with a fantastic design for the bridge that would link Peel Park and The Crescent (A6). The 37 years old architect is a Property Director and also a Blogger. Raviv Dozetas Landlord has teamed up with two other high profile civil graduates, Jibran Hussain and Hassan Sohail, for this herculean task. Jibran Hussain is the youngest architect of the lot who is just 22 years. He is from Nelson, Lancashire. Hassan Sohail is also just 24 years old. The trio has stepped into the field of construction and has managed to climb up the ladder within no time. They have become very popular within the construction circle in a very short span of time. The three have applied all their knowledge in this field and have introduced some latest and state of the art technologies in the construction industry. The team spent sleepless nights to come with the most outstanding designs for the link bridge. Their efforts paid off and the design has been approved by the Salford City Council. Raviv has come up with a great design for the bridge that has strobes of light that would beam from it. This would make it easy for the people to be able to see the bridge from a considerable distance even in the night.

Raviv Dozetas Landord has worked as a property market for over 15 years and has a wealth of experience in finding the right landlord for you at the right price. For more details about Raviv Dozetas visit us at https://sites.google.com/site/ravivdozetas1/raviv-dozetas-landlord-is-the-most-sought-after-man-in-the-construction-field

Address:
Bolton
UK

Related Articles
Business

Automotive Plastics Market : Clear Understanding of The Competitive Landscape and Key Product Segments by 2018

As the automotive and automobile industry increasingly inclines toward the use of lightweight materials in place of conventionally-used metals, automotive plastics will be a US$32,985.4 million by 2018, a latest report by Transparency Market Research now shows. The report, titled “Automotive Plastics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 – […]
Business

Ways to Program A Profitable Private Tour

editor

There’s so much that goes into travelling and also you actually should play a aspect within the course of action if you are to appreciate a successful take a look at for your selected destination. Private tours are guided and they offer you much more rewards with regards to having to understand the places deeply […]
Business

Global Smart Security Industry Market Research Report

Market Research Reports: NxtGenReports has announced the addition of “Global Smart Security Industry Market Research Report” research report to their website https://www.nxtgenreports.com Pune, India, July 1, 2018:The Smart Security market revenue was xx.xx Million USD in 2013, grew to xx.xx Million USD in 2017, and will reach xx.xx Million USD in 2023, with a CAGR […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *