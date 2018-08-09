Business

Nikkei Asian Review magazine Subscription in India – www.bharatbook.com

Comment(0)

Nikkei Asian Review – The digital edition is handled by Bharat Book Bureau [3B] for the SAARC region. Our Newspaper and Magazines gives you access to wide range of global news and information. We have the best of the lot to offer you.

For more than 140 years, Nikkei Asian Review has been providing unparalleled coverage of Japan’s economy, industries and markets. The group’s business portfolio includes publishing, broadcasting and the Nikkei 225 stock index. Its flagship newspaper, The Nikkei, has a circulation of approximately 3 milion.

With 24 bureaus across the region and over 1,300 correspondents worldwide, Nikkei is ideally positioned to provide Asian news and analysis to a global audience.

Related Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wl8jzKcbCZw&t=15s

Education Subscription Features:
Nikkei Asian Review is the only business publication that will bring you insights about Asia, from inside out.
NAR is the ONLY Asia-based business news organization
NAR is a publication for leaders who are shaping and influencing the region’s future
NAR provides credible, comprehensive pan-Asian reporting
As a media organization, Nikkei Inc’s corporate philosophy is based on unbiased and comprehensive journalism that is of the highest quality, reliable and from a global point of view.
And NAR covers not only daily news, but articles by contributing writers, which make NAR distinctive from other media. It covers wide range of topics including Politics and Economy, as well as Tech & Science and Life & Arts and not forgetting our impeccable Asia300 index and stories.
NAR is able to assist with providing insights that will be relevant for your research and development works.

For More Information : https://www.bharatbook.com/nikkei-asian-review

About Bharat Book Bureau:
Bharat Book Bureau is the leading market research information provider for market research reports, company profiles, industry study, country reports, business reports, newsletters, Newspaper & Magazines and online databases. Bharat Book Bureau provides over a million reports from more than 400 publishers around the globe. We cover sectors starting from Aeronautics to Zoology.

Contact us :
Bharat Book Bureau
Tel: +91 22 27810772 / 27810773
Email : poonam@bharatbook.com
Website : www.bharatbook.com
Follow us on : Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, GooglePlus

Related Articles
Business

Outlook of Hong Kong MICE Tourism Market: Research Report during 2008-2021

The report titled “Hong Kong MICE Tourism Market” is crammed with detailed Market Analysis from a reliable research, especially on queries and questions which is the cornerstone of market size, application, leading players, Market Share, development environment, operation situation, pathways and trend of Hong Kong MICE Tourism Market. All these are offshoots of understanding the […]
Business

HVAC Market Pegged to Expand Robustly During 2018-2027

Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning Market 2018 Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning Market Share, Size, Trends, And Business Opportunity Analysis Report 2018 include historic data, with forecast data to 2027. Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning Market report is helpful for future strategy development, and to know about Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Global market size, […]
Business

Discover the Very Nice products of Replica House

editor

Replica House proposes to you a large variety of Swiss and Japanese luxury watches. For those who would like to purchase a pair in the nearest future, Replica House is one of the most trustworthy company on the market. Don’t miss the chance to find out more about them. The website of Replica House is […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *