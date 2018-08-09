Tech

Mobility Leaders gathering in Mumbai this October

Comment(0)

Enterprise Mobility Summit scheduled on 4-5 October, Mumbai has confirmed top industry leaders from various sector including BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing, Hospitality, Automotive and Construction to discuss on the various challenges, implementation process and the benefits of transforming themselves to a mobile and agile organisation.

Snap shot of our confirmed speakers include:

• Mr. Rajendra Mhalsekar, Head Corporate Banking Technology, YES BANK
• Mr. Dipu KV,President – Head Operations & Customer Service, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance
• Rajesh Chopra, Senior Vice President – Information Technology, Oberoi Hotels & Resorts
• Jürgen Hase, CEO, UNLIMIT powered by Reliance
• Sanjay Mishra, CIO, L&T Construction
• Jayjit Biswas, Head IT Controls and BCM, Tata Motors Limited
• Manish Gupta, Director – Digital Transformation & Innovation, Marketing Technology, MasterCard

These industry experts will be discussing on various aspects of Mobility whilst conveying the message on “MOBILITY AS A NECESSARY COMPONENT FOR GAINING ADVANTAGES OVER THEIR COMPETITORS BOTH AS AN EMPLOYER, AND A BUSINESS IN THE MODERN WORLD”.

Key pointers they will be highlighting in their presentations include:
• Role of Real time Data control in providing Productivity, operational efficiency and Total
Workforce Visibility
• How clouds can conclude EARLY-TO-MARKET decisions?
• Key parameters to be considered to achieve flexibility and agility in enterprises
• Deploying machine learning techniques in the enterprise to complete routine duties
in turn reducing costs
• Cut the complexity out of mobility work flows by inserting convoluted rules and
processes whilst ensuring compliance with local regulations

To know more on what’s being discussed, request a sample copy of the agenda call us on +91 7022 871 384 / http://www.exploreexhibitions.com/enterprisemobility

Related Articles
Tech

Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2023

Summary WiseGuyReports.com adds “Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database. This report provides in depth study of “Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Mobile Backend as a […]
Tech

Going Cashless, At what cost?

editor

Going Cashless is the talk of the Nation now! Although, has anyone really thought about how much are we to invest as a consumer to adapt to this latest evolution the whole country is raving about. Let us think for a moment, about this cost for adaptation. Every payment system apart from cash, needs some […]
Tech

Electro-Optic Modulator (EOM) Market Key Players – GLEAM Optics, QUBIG GmbH by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights: Electro optic modulator (EOM) is an optical device in which a signal controlled element exhibiting the electro optic effect is used to modulate the beam of light. The modulation can be imposed on phase, frequency, amplitude or polarization of the beam. High end electronic devices are one of the major application areas of […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *