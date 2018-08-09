Main Street Kitchen & Flooring Explains the Popularity of Laminated Flooring

Main Street Kitchen & Flooring shares that homeowners prefer laminated flooring because of its durability and affordability as well as its low maintenance needs.

[SANTA ANA, 08/09/2018] – Main Street Kitchen & Flooring understands why many homeowners now prefer laminated flooring. The company explains that this type of flooring closely emulates today’s most popular hard surfaces like ceramic or stone tiles and hardwood planks, but without the big-ticket price.

It shares that many of the brand names, which include Armstrong, Bruce, Endless Beauty, Mohawk, Provenza, Quickstep, and Shaw, make high-quality laminate floors today.

Durability with Affordability

Laminated flooring offers attractive textures and designs. Aside from these, Main Street Kitchen & Flooring says this type of flooring provides easier maintenance and enhanced durability despite its affordability.

The company explains that laminated flooring is exceptionally resistant to wear, stains, and fading due to sunlight. The flooring is also a suitable alternative for most houses because of its beautifully rich textured finishes.

Another perk of laminated flooring is its low profile. This attribute makes the flooring suitable for renovation and the restoration of old houses that have problems with floor thickness in particular.

The Best Qualities

Main Street Kitchen & Flooring shares the many significant performance advantages of laminated flooring in comparison compared to the other types of floor systems. Homeowners can enjoy the low-maintenance needs of laminated floors because they do not need waxing, staining, or oiling.

The crystal surface, topped with aluminum oxide, makes it virtually impossible for scuffs and spills to leave a mark. Plus, most household cleaning chemicals will not damage the floor, Main Street Kitchen & Flooring says.

The layered construction with specialized engineering makes laminated flooring ideal for installation in almost any part of the home. Homeowners can choose to install it over wooden subfloors, dry concrete slabs, and over other kinds of existing floor coverings.

