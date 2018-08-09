iTech announces a partnership with a NY based healthcare and technology firm RAPID Healthcare Solutions, a division of ECC Technologies.

iTech Workshop, a Web-based PMS, Medical Billing/RCM software vendor announces its partnership with RAPID Healthcare Solutions where expEDIum Solution shall be offered under the name RAPID RCM to its existing client base and new clients.
Related Articles
Pressure Sensors Market Technology, Applications, Growth and Status 2018
Market Highlights: A pressure sensor is used for pressure measurement of gases or liquids. The sensors make use of IC fabrication technology made on silicon wafers, which helps in monitoring and controlling the pressure of gases and liquids. These sensors are capable of measuring different types of pressures such as vacuum, absolute, gauge, and differential […]
Cyber Security for Oil & Gas Market 2018 Analyze The Global Key Players: Honeywell International, Intel Security, Symantec Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, IBM
This report focuses on the top players in global market: • Honeywell International • Intel Security • Symantec Corporation • Hewlett-Packard Enterprise • IBM • Cisco Systems • Microsoft Corporation • Siemens AG • BMC Software • CA Technologies • Dell Inc. • Lockheed Martin Corporation • Waterfall Security Solutions • Rapid7, Inc. • Fireeye, […]
Capacitive Sensor Market Report by Company, Regions, Types and Applications, Global Status and Forecast to 2027
Key players: The prominent players in the market of capacitive sensor are- Infineon Technologies AG (Germany) 3m company (U.S.), Alps Electric (Japan), Microchip Technology (U.S.), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Synaptics Inc. (U.S.), Analog Devices (U.S.), NXP Semiconductors (Netherland), Cirque Corporation (U.S.), Cypress Semiconductor (U.S.) among others. Market Scenario: Capacitive Sensor Market is a technology which takes the […]