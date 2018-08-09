Health and Wellness

India’s most awaited Healthcare Technology conference in Delhi

Comment(0)

Since the hospitals and healthcare centers in North India are currently evaluating the most suitable technologies for their centers, and with technology implementation considered a tedious task, the 3rd Annual Smart Tech Healthcare 2018 scheduled from 20 – 21 September 2018 in Delhi, India, which will bringing together the key decision makers from the healthcare centre’s to help them achieve their objectives.

What can you expect in our 3rd Annual Smart Tech Healthcare 2018?
• Gaining Insights into Digitalizing Ayushman Bharat Program and its Impact in the Healthcare System
• Learning about New Technology Implementations by Healthcare Facilities for Better Healthcare services
• Understanding the Key Drivers for achieving significant profits in healthcare centres
• Implementing New Methodologies for Improved Patient Care and Worker Efficiency
• Linking Automated Administrative and Clinical Processes
• Analysing the need for Health Analytics for Digital Health

Who helped us frame the agenda?
(Advisory Committee)
• Mr. Simon Lin Kunren, Executive Director,Healthcare Information & Management Systems Society (HIMSS) Asia Pacific
• Mr. Adam C. Powell,President, Payer+Provider Syndicate
• Mr. Inderjith Davalur, Group CIO, KIMS Hospitals
• Dr. Vikram Venkateswaran, Founder and Editor, Healthcare India
• Dr. Naresh Yallapragada, Head of IT,Continental Hospitals – HL7 India

The agenda will be available for download in a week’s time, should you wish to receive it, please send your request to Samantha – 7022871384 / http://www.exploreexhibitions.com/healthcare

Regards,
Samantha

PS: Registrations have started and you can save up to INR 3,000 if you book early.

Related Articles
Health and Wellness

8th Edition of International Congress on Breast Cancer

EuroScicon pleases to extend its welcome to 8th Edition of International Congress on Breast Cancer during December 13-15, 2018 Rome, Italy with a theme “Encouraging Research on Breast Cancer & Enriching Lives”. EuroSciCon through its Open Access Initiative is committed to make genuine and reliable contributions to the scientific community. Euro Breast Cancer 2018 provide […]
Health and Wellness

12th International Conference on Pediatric, Perinatal and Diagnostic Pathology

It is our pleasure to invite all the participants across the globe to attend its 12th International Conference on Pediatric Diseases and Diagnostic Pathology going to be held during July 13-14, 2018 Toronto, Canada. The Conference includes Keynote Presentations, Workshops, Symposiums, Young researcher Sessions, Oral talks, Poster Presentations, and Exhibitions.
Health and Wellness

One cannot be allowed to self-learn on patients, Dr K K Aggarwal

emedinews@gmail.com

New Delhi, 28 February 2018: Informed consent is an integral and crucial part of medical treatment today. It is not only a procedural requirement, but also a legal requirement. Not taking consent is gross negligence. Consent must be taken before starting a treatment or a procedure. The patient must be well informed, consent needs to […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *