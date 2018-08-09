GMO Soybean Market Projected to Register 14.3% CAGR through 2017 to 2026

Biotechnologies help Farmers Producing GMO Soybeans in Reducing Market Risks and Production Time

Adoption of genetically modified organisms (GMO) soybean has surged considerably since the recent past, mainly because of their potential of alleviating hunger & poverty across the globe. Nevertheless, researchers from Food and Agriculture Program emphasize on detailed assessment of GMO soybean to realize their real impacts. Amount of arable land being used for production of GMO crops such as GMO soybean is surging, with the U.S., India, Brazil, Canada and Argentina being major producers. GMO soybean has its genetic materials engineered with the help of biotechnologies for incorporating enhanced characteristics such as enhancement of certain nutrients, insect resistance, herbicide tolerance and drought tolerance. Advantages of employing biotechnologies for GMO soybeans production include saving time & efforts and reducing the market risks for farmers, rather than just enhancing productivity by making improvements in yield.

At present, demand for GMO soybean is primarily fuelled by robust adoption in animal feed and industrial uses for producing soybean oil. Although producing herbicide-tolerant soybean lowers the risk to the environment, benefits are restrained by growing herbicide resistance in weeds. One of the widely used genetically modified crops across the globe, GMO soybeans seek majority of applications in oil production and livestock feed. With mounting demand for soybean around the world as a protein source, genetic modification has become the key for producers to meet this demand.

6 Key Projections on Future of GMO Soybean Market for Forecast Period 2017-2026 (In Terms of Value)

North America is anticipated to prevail as the fastest expanding market for GMO soybean through 2026. More than two-fifth market revenue share will be accounted by sales of GMO soybean in North America by 2026-end. Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) and Europe are also poised to remain remunerative for the GMO soybean market. However sales in APEJ are projected to exhibit a comparatively faster expansion than sales in Europe through 2026.

GMO soybean sales in APEJ and Latin America are projected to record expansion at an approximately similar CAGR through 2026. However, revenues from the GMO soybean market in Latin America will remain significantly lower than those from APEJ.

On the basis of trait, stacked (HT+IT) GMO soybean will remain the most lucrative in the market, with revenues projected to rise at the highest CAGR through 2026. Herbicide tolerant GMO soybeans will continue to be the second most lucrative among traits of GMO soybean in the market. However, sales of herbicide tolerant GMO soybean will register the lowest CAGR through 2026.

Direct sales will endure as the dominant sales channel for GMO soybean, followed by modern trade. Revenues from these two sales channel segments are collectively projected to account for more than three-fourth market share by 2026-end.

Food will continue to remain leading application segment in the global GMO soybean market, in terms of revenues, trailed by biodiesel. Sales of GMO soybean for application in feed will exhibit a relatively faster expansion than that in biodiesel through 2026.

The report profiles active players contributing to the market growth, which include Monsanto Company, Groupe Limagrain Holdings SA, Syngenta AG, Canterra Seeds Holdings Ltd., E.I DuPont De Nemours and Company, Dow Agroscience, Bayer CropScience, BASF SE, and AgReliant Genetics LLC.

