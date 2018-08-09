Health and Wellness

Electronic Pulse Massager That Can Relieve Muscular Pains is Now Available at 20% OFF

Comment(0)

Gurin Products, LLC. says that there are 20 levels of strength adjustments in the Pulse Massager they are offering and hence, people can make use of the device according to their requirements.

Those who experience pains and aches in their muscles need not worry about their pains anymore because the good news is that Gurin Products, LLC. is offering the Santamedical brand of TENS unit, advanced rechargeable pulse massager and accessories that can effectively drive out such pains.

The company points out that the Tens Unit Electronic Pulse Massager they are offering is of mini-size and so, is easily portable. It comes with a dual channel and 2 or 4 pads which means 1 or 2 people can use it for their sore muscles and for relieving their pains.

Though the massager has auto programs, there is manual mode also in it. Thanks to its 20 levels of strength adjustments, people can make use of the device according to their requirements. There is a 10 to 60 minute timer on it as well.

The Handheld Pulse Massager they are offering comes with a USB cable, a wall charger, and a rechargeable battery of 110-220 Volts AC, says the company. They add that they are offering 4 Snap-On electrode pads and a pads-and-wire collector along with the device.

The company assures that the therapeutic massager they are offering will help people in getting rid of their aches and pains in almost all the muscle groups. The massager hooks up to pads that user should apply to their painful areas that include their lower back or upper body. By sending electrical pulses deep into the muscles, the massager helps in combating tension and soreness, says the company.

About the Santamedical brand of TENS Unit, advanced rechargeable pulse massager and accessories offered by Gurin Products, LLC.

Gurin Products, LLC. is offering the Santamedical brand of TENS Unit, advanced rechargeable pulse massager and accessories that can effectively drive pains and aches people experience in their muscles. Though the massager has auto programs, there is manual mode also in it. Thanks to its 20 levels of strength adjustments, people can make use of the device according to their requirements.

Related Articles
Health and Wellness

Myths and Facts about Breast Feeding

With the theme of Breast feeding week 2018 – “Foundation of life”, everyone knows that breast feeding is a precious God’s gift to mother but its always a big challenge for first time mother to understand how to feed ? how much to feed ? when to feed ? to give best to her baby. […]
Health and Wellness

Medical Tubing Market To Witness Enhanced Demand Owing to Growing for Minimally Invasive Medical Techniques

Medical tubing is tubing which are manufactured according to the medical industry requirements & standards and used for a diversity of medical or pharmaceutical related applications. They are majorly used for fluid management & drainage, anesthesia, respiratory equipment, catheters, peristaltic pumps, and biopharmaceutical laboratory equipment. An extensive range of materials are used to construct medical […]
Health and Wellness

Majority of hemophilia cases still undiagnosed in India

New Delhi, June 2, 2018: As per estimates, of all the Hemophilia cases in India, only about 15% are identified, and the remaining lie undiagnosed. While there are about 16,000 patients registered with this condition in the country, reports indicate that the number could be as much as 7 times more. About 50% of those […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *