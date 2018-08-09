Business

Buy your Dream Home in Dwarka In Affordable Prices

Delhi Gate Dwarka is the residential township offering a quality house to the people of Delhi. This residential project offers all basic amenities to meet the client’s expectations. Well-equipped gymnasium, greenery all around, meditation area, clubhouse and swimming pool is our attraction. Buying your dream home in a prime location like Dwarka is now possible.
Delhi Infratech group promises to offer good quality housing projects according to the needs and demands of people. Because of its prime location, L zone is the most desirable place for people in the entire city. According to the experts, L zone is going to be the highly populated area in coming years. The reason behind this is the facility this zone is offering; firstly it is the part of the Delhi’s first smart city secondly it has high-frequency transportation facility connecting with Dwarka expressway which further connects to Gurgaon and it is about 10 km away from Indira Gandhi International Airport.
People of any budget can buy their dream home starting from 1BHK to 4BHK in Delhi Housing Society. Our group promises to offer good quality housing projects approved by the Delhi Development Authority land pooling policy. It is a solution to the rising demand for good quality housing, an affordable housing, in the national capital region. Now a day, security is a major issue especially for women, children, and elderly people vital steps are been taken towards the security of these residents. A resident is equipped with CCTV cameras, 24×7 security by the guard is available on the gate and in the premises. Township has continuous water and electricity supply with an available power backup.
Dwarka L zone is biggest out of 4 smart cities planned under Master Plan Delhi 2021. Metro Stations is very easy to reach. There are all types of amenities available like Schools, Shopping Malls, Airport, and Hospital. Your search for a quality home at affordable prices will end with Delhi Gate Township
