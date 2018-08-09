Business

AmpSync- The fastest email extractor for LinkedIn lead generation launched successfully by Ampliz

Comment(0)

Ampliz, the self serve database management and prospecting platform has launched a free and ready to use LinkedIn email extractor called AmpSync. It is designed to make prospecting easy and fast. It adds directly to your Chrome browser and allows you to sync up with LinkedIn seamlessly to extract vital verified email addresses.

AmpSync LinkedIn email extractor

With the need to ramp up prospecting and get verified email addresses quickly, tapping into big resources such as LinkedIn for lead generation is the best way forward. Ampliz has designed and launched the AmpSync LinkedIn email extractor. It directly syncs up with LinkedIn from your browser and you are able to get the email address of the profile you are looking at.

All you need to do is go to the Chrome app store from your Chrome browser, search for AMPSYNC and add the extension to your browser. Login to your LinkedIn account, search for the profile you want the email address for and run the AMPSYNC extension in your browser. If you are already logged into your Ampliz account, click on AmpSync icon on the LinkedIn page, you will get the profiles email address in a new tab.

AmpSync is free and all you need is a free trial login account with Ampliz, which is available on www.ampliz.com.

Related Articles
Business

My Online Fashion Store is the leading dropshipper in USA

United States 19-06-2018. My Online Fashion Store is the leading dropshipper in USA provides quality dropshipping services. It is the leading company that helps you in setting an online store without investing too much on inventory or other things. It is totally easy and simple to start online store by taking advantage from the dropshipping […]
Business

SSAW Steel Pipe Performance Overview

Straight seam steel pipe, from the name will be able to know this is a product made of metal materials. Many industries have the use of straight seam steel pipe, many reasons are very popular. But believe there are many and Xiao Bian also exists for its unfamiliar people. In order to gain a thorough […]
Business

Global Wireless Fire Detection System Market By Product Type, By Application, By End Use, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2023

editor

Description : Wireless Fire Detection System-Global Market Status and Trend Report 2013-2023 offers a comprehensive analysis on Wireless Fire Detection System industry, standing on the readers’ perspective, delivering detailed market data and penetrating insights. No matter the client is industry insider, potential entrant or investor, the report will provides useful data and information. Key questions […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *