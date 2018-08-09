Education

Admissions Open 2018-2019

Admissions open for the academic year 2018-2019. Book your seats now! Call on 9448574037 or visit our website : – http://www.drttit.edu.in/

Dr. T. Thimmaiah Institute of Technology (Formerly Known as Golden Valley Institute of Technology – GVIT) was started in the year 1986 at Kolar Gold Fields by Dr. T. Thimmaiah, Ph. D., (London), IAS (Retired), as the founder President under the aegis of Golden Valley Educational Trust, with the sole purpose of imparting quality technical education.
Dr. T. Thimmaiah Institute of Technology is affiliated to Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), in Karnataka and is approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and at present offers Degree Courses in Engineering as given below.

