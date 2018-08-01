Business

Wind Turbines Market Report:Radiant Insights,Inc

The global market for Wind Turbines at $157 billion in 2017 is anticipated to reach $254 billion in 2024.

Worldwide markets are poised to achieve continuing growth as wind turbines prove their value by managing to capture significant amounts of renewable energy that can be used as electricity. Lowering electrical generation costs is a key benefit.

A $157 billion market worldwide in 2017, the wind turbine market has evolved rather steadily. With the world general recognizing the need to embrace renewable energy, wind turbines have emerged as the go to technology of choice. While most offshore wind turbines are being put in more remote settings, they are still being put in place, mostly in as shallow waters as can be found.

Onshore wind turbine markets continue to grow. There is a strategic move to use the wind energy where it is generated. The ability to use wind electricity where it is generated as much as possible appears to be the most cost-efficient way to leverage renewable energy.

Companies Profiled

Market Leaders

• Vestas
• GE Wind Turbines
• Goldwind
• Siemens Gamesa
• Enercon
• Nordex Acciona

Table of Contents

Abstract: Wind Turbine Markets Bring Strong Growth to Renewable Energy Projects 1
Wind Turbine Executive Summary 13

1. Wind Turbine: Market Description and Market Dynamics 14
1.1 Go to Market Strategies 15

2. Wind Turbine Market Shares and Forecasts 17
2.1 Wind Turbine Market Driving Forces 17
2.1.1 Local Generation of Wind Energy 17
2.1.2 Wind Energy Leverages Smart Grid 17
2.1.3 Wind Turbine Market Saturation In Areas of High Wind 18
2.1.4 High Energy Factories, Data Centers, And Commercial Plants Can Be Relocated 18

