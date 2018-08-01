Santamedical Dual Channel Tens Unit Relives Pain Less Than Ten Minutes

It has got different modes, bright LED screen, adjustable speed and timer so that you get the effective massage in less time.

Nowadays people are becoming more health conscious and are engaging healthy lifestyle habits in their daily life. However many people suffer different muscle pain and aches due to bad postures, injuries, obesity and many other reasons, impediments their life in many ways. Such people often take help of physiotherapists and spas but the frequent visits to such clinics costs them a lot causing them to leave the therapy after few sittings only. Many companies have come with a solution to this quandary with their Tens Unit Massager and one such leading brand is Santamedical offering different types of massagers. In a recent survey it was observed that its top saleable device Santamedical Dual Channel TENS Unit / EMS Unit Electrotherapy Pain Relief Device has shown precipitable difference to its users. The users are really happy with device and have perceived relief in their ache with use of this device for less than 15 minutes. It’s available on Amazon with 4.5 star ratings out of five, it has got many features making it a topliner massagers, such as:-

• Different Modes & Adjustable Speed: This Tens Unit is highly advanced, having 8 preset Tens programes and 6 preset EMS programes which are quite helpful to bring relief in different aches and pains. Apart the preset programmes it also has adjustable speed feature, there are two tabs on the remote to increase or decrease the speed according to the patients comfort.

• Adjustable Timer: The vibrations are so soothing you’ll never want to turn off the device, hence it has got an adjustable timer feature where you can customise the timer between 5 – 60 mins and enjoy the massage as it will turn off automatically on the preset time.

• LED Display: It has got a nice, big and bright LED screen on it displaying therapy mode, program mode, time remaining and the intensity mode and if any changes are done in program such as shifting from one mode to other will also be shown there.

• Portable: It’s very intelligent device packed in a very compact size similar or lesser than your AC remote.