Launch Your Own Radio Station with Radio Automation Software

Spacial Audio Solutions, LLC is proud to announce an updated version of popular radio automation software SAM Broadcaster PRO. Offering a fully cloud-enabled environment, you can now start your own professional online radio station that’s always online, even when you’re not. With it’s web-based configurator, you can change your playlists and customize your radio station through any browser and any device with an internet connection. It also comes with the free SAM Live-DJ software for Windows, allowing you to stream live whenever you’re online. You can stream in multiple formats too, such as SHOUTcast 1 and 2 and Icecast version 2.

Ideal for both amateurs and professionals, SAM Broadcaster PRO lets you manage multiple DJs, with each one of them having access to the SAM Live-DJ program. Furthermore, you can easily integrate your radio station with your website thanks to free players and widgets. This way, you can take requests, provide your listeners with playlists and other information and track listener metrics with ease. You don’t need to get involved with any coding either, since all you need to do is copy and paste the code into your website or content management system. The PRO edition also provides advanced audio processing, multiple player decks, and it allows you to stream in many different content formats including MP3, AAC, Ogg, Windows Media and more.

New in July’s edition 2018.6 is added support for M4A streaming, along with various other improvements and bug fixes. The AAC decoder library has also been updated for better performance and compatibility. Get started today with your own radio automation software at http://spacial.com/what-we-do-features.

