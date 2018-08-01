Tech

Global Ferroelectric Liquid Crystal Display Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

Comment(0)

Ferroelectric liquid crystal display (FLCD) is the display technology that uses the ferroelectric properties of chiral smectic liquid crystals, the display technology is used to make displays with high resolution and smaller in size. The displays can be used in wide range of industry verticals such as entertainment, education, art and aerospace. The rising demand for energy efficient and high resolution displays which is smaller in size are the major driving factor of the technology. The adoption of the technology in various industries by using the concept of ferroelectric liquid crystal on silicon is another factor propelling the growth of the market. The display offers wide viewing angle making it useful in television sets is the most opportunity segment for the FLCD. The display is highly sensitive to shock and vibration making it very fragile, hence mobility becomes a challenge which hinders the growth of market. The higher cost of the display also restrains the growth of market. The Adoption of ferroelectric liquid crystal on silicon technologies will create opportunity for growth as it will reduce the cost of the displays, moreover the research and development in the field of displays will also help to propel the market.

For Related Reports: Electrical and Electronics

The market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World geographically. The Asia pacific region is expected to grow significantly in the forecasted period due to the presence of large number of companies in China and Japan. The raid adoption of micro displays in various fields such as defense, aerospace, entertainment in the North American region makes it the market leader, moreover the region encompasses a large number of established companies. The Europe region follows North America and holds the second position in market of global ferroelectric liquid crystal displays.

The company engaged in FLCD market manufactures micro displays which is used in head mounted displays, electronic view finders, binoculars and so on. These displays find its application in various places where high resolution with smaller display size is required. The organization also manufacture ferroelectric liquid crystal on silicon, the device being used rapidly in various fields due to its cost consideration and time response. The prominent players in market are AU Optronics Corp, Avegant Corp., BAE Systems, DisplayMate Technologies Corporation, Fujitsu, HannStar Display Corporation, Himax Technologies, Inc., LG Display, Miyota development center of America. Inc, NEC Display Solutions, Recon Instruments, Rockwell Collins, Samsung Electronics and so on.

Some Brief Table of Contents of Report

1.REPORT SUMMARY
1.1.RESEARCH METHODS AND TOOLS
1.2.MARKET BREAKDOWN

2.MARKET OVERVIEW AND INSIGHTS
2.1.DEFINITION
2.2.ANALYST INSIGHTS & CURRENT MARKET TRENDS
2.3.REGULATION

3.MARKET DETERMINANT
3.1.MOTIVATORS
3.2.RESTRAINT
3.3.OPPORTUNITY

4.MARKET SEGMENTATION
4.1.GLOBAL FERROELECTRIC LIQUID CRYSTAL DISPLAY MARKET, BY END USER PRODUCTS
4.2.GLOBAL FLCD MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICALS

5.COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
5.1.KEY STRATEGIES
5.2.KEY COMPANY ANALYSIS

TOC Continued….

Browse full report at: Ferroelectric Liquid Crystal Display Market

Related Articles
Tech

Recruitive Software to Exhibit at CIPD London

As one of the biggest players in the SaaS industry for recruitment, Recruitive Software has announced its attendance at this year’s CIPD Annual Conference and Exhibition at London Olympia on the 13th and 14th June. The CIPD Conference and Exhibition is the UK’s biggest HR event, which has been running for over 70 years, and […]
Tech

Real Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market

Real Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market is expected to reach USD 24.56 billion by 2026 at CAGR of 26.7 %. Real Time Locating Systems (RTLS) enable the user to track items and/or receive data from the tracked items in real time. The RTLS uses tags and receivers which usually communicate by radiofrequency signals. Such tags […]
Tech

Security System Integrators Market Size, Growth and Foresight to 2023: illuminated by new report

Market Highlights: The security system integration is the consolidation of various security types in network, application, endpoint security, web security, and many more. With the rise of cloud services in different verticals, such as government, aerospace & defense, banking & financial services, IT & Telecom and others. These sectors are experiencing higher adoption due to […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *