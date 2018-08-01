GCC Cleaning Chemicals Market size , Share & Cleaning Chemicals Market Future 2023 – Aarkstore

Aarkstore Enterprise announced latest Market Research Report Titled “GCC Cleaning Chemicals Market”

According to GCC Cleaning Chemicals Market By Product, By End Use, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 2023 cleaning chemicals market is projected to reach $ 781 million by 2023, on account of growing investments in the construction of commercial projects such as hotels, hospitals and malls across the GCC member nations. Moreover, emergence of nanotechnology-based solutions coupled with various technological advancements and increasing demand for liquid detergents and green solutions are anticipated to aid the regions cleaning chemicals market over the course of next five years. Various major initiatives such as Clean Dubai, My Clean City, etc., launched by countries like the UAE and Saudi Arabia are expected to further boost demand for cleaning chemicals during the forecast period. Some of the major players operating in the GCC cleaning chemicals market are Procter & Gamble Gulf FZE, Unilever Arabia Group, Henkel Jebel Ali FZCO, Diversey Gulf FZE, Reckitt Benckiser (Arabia) FZE, The National Detergent Company SAOG, Saudi Industrial Detergents Co., Fayfa Chemicals Factory L.L.C., Ecolab Gulf FZE, Chemex Chemical and Hygiene Products LLC, etc. GCC Cleaning Chemicals Market By Product, By End Use, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 2023 discusses the following aspects of cleaning chemicals market in GCC:

Cleaning Chemicals Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis By Product Type (Laundry Care, Kitchen Care, Sanitary Care & Others), By End Use (Industrial, Institutional & Residential), By Country (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman & Others)

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

