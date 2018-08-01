Emulsion Polymers Industry Scope, Growth, Revenue, Application, Demand, Size 2022

Emulsion Polymers Market

Emulsion Polymers Market Overview:

Emulsion Polymers Market is estimated to Reach USD 49.3 Billion Dollar by 2022 after Growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2016 to 2022.

Emulsion Polymers Market witnesses a strong growth over 12.8 million tons in 2015 due to demand of paints & coatings from the building & construction industry owing to growing population. Suppliers in these segments are looking out for technological innovations such as water based emulsion so that eco-friendly products can be generated and there is less replacement cost for manufacturers. Government is spending on infrastructure along with changes in FDI policy is boosting the demand for emulsion polymer in end user industries. Rise in demand for construction in Asia-Pacific has impacted the demand for paints & coatings, which augmented the emulsion polymer market. Growing use of removable and permanent adhesives in consumer goods industry such as household furnishings, packaging and footwear has also increase the demand for emulsion polymer, which is key ingredient of adhesive. Other applications Styrene- butadiene latex anticipated steady growth owing to low demand from coated paper and tufted carpeting.

Emulsion Polymers Market is pacing high demand due to robust industry growth of paints & coatings, adhesives and paper & paperboard. Emulsion polymers are obtained through polymerization of surfactants, monomer and water.

Emulsion Polymers Market Application:

Emulsion Polymers Market is growing with the rapid pace; mainly due to the growing paints & coatings, and construction industries. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, the global market of emulsion polymers is prospering and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is estimated to demonstrate a remarkable growth by 2022, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the forecasted period (2016 – 2022).

Emulsion Polymers are known as water borne solvents as the monomer is dissolved in water. Due to low volatile organic compound (VOC) it acts as a substitute for solvent borne polymers. With high molecular weight and better recyclability, it is widely used in various end user industries. Increase in demand for paints & coatings in building & construction and automotive sector in developing regions has boosted the demand for emulsion polymers on large scale for improving the paints quality. In addition, growing environmental concern regarding solvent borne polymers has replaced with eco-friendly water borne polymers which are manufactured using emulsion polymers. As the product is derived from crude oil and natural gas, volatile prices of crude oil prices have negatively impact the demand for emulsion polymers market growth.

Emulsion Polymer is obtained by polymerization of surfactants, monomers and water. These are monomer dissolved in water. Therefore, they are known as water borne polymer. The most common type of emulsion polymer is oil in water emulsion. Growing demand of low volatile organic compound (VOC) in water based polymer is replacing solvent borne polymer. Government regulations regarding low emission of VOC and usage of bio-based emulsion polymer has opened opportunities in developed regions. As these products are extracted from crude oil and natural gas, volatile in crude oil prices has impacted the further growth demand of emulsion polymer.

Emulsion polymers are used for the fabrication of interior & exterior decorative paints, gloss, satin & matt paints, plasters, primers, sealants, joint fillers & putties, and industrial footing to provide aesthetic appearance, and better structural properties to the final products. They are also used for the production of sealants, industrial footing, in the construction sector. The growing demand of these polymers has prompted the manufacturers and investors to shift their focus from solvent based materials to water-borne products in end-use applications. Additionally, the growing research & development of the product in the established companies have resulted into a remarkable growth in the market during the last couple of years.

Emulsion Polymers Market Key Players:

Emulsion Polymers Market are Celanese Corporation (U.S), BASF SE (Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S), Arkema Co. (France), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), DIC Corporation (Japan), Trinsea Co. (U.S), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Omnova Solutions Inc. (U.S), Nuplex Industries Ltd (Australia) and others.

Emulsion Polymers Market Dynamics Type:

Emulsion Polymers are segmented into vinyl acetate polymers, styrene- butadiene latex, acrylics, polyurethane dispersions, others. Acrylic based emulsion polymers are largest revenue generating product segment for total of 39% of market volume in 2015 owing to various properties it possesses such as quick drying ability and water resistant. The ability of acrylic to quickly dry the paints and provide good strength, quality and adhesion has been the factors to drive the consumption of acrylic in paints & coatings industry. Thus, augmenting emulsion polymers market growth. Vinyl acetate polymers are also gaining significant growth owing to increase in output of water based adhesive, paper and wood manufacturing.

Emulsion Polymers Market Competitive Landscape:

Emulsion polymers Market appears to be competitive with the presence of several large and small players operating in manufacturing and development of product. These key players compete with each other’s on the basis of quality, price, production and innovation. Emulsion polymers market is set to grow at a higher rate which is likely to attract many newcomers to the market resulting into strong competition in the future. Manufacturers operating in the emulsion polymers market are striving to respond to an increase in demand for the product from paints & coatings, construction, packaging, adhesives & sealants, furniture, automotive and other sectors attributed to growing production capacity in major sectors. They ensure to deliver the best quality products based on innovative technologies, solutions and best practices.

Emulsion Polymers Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, Asia Pacific region is leading the global emulsion polymers market. China holds the major portion in the region owing to growing population resulting into an increase in demand for the product in major industries. Increasing consumption of emulsion polymers in paints & coatings, construction, automotive, packaging and wood & furniture has boosted the market demand in Japan, and India. North America has witnessed a sluggish growth in the market owing to economic slowdown and volatile prices of raw materials. A moderate growth has been received by the European region due to implementation of strict rules and regulations in end-use industries. Additionally, the market is growing significantly in the Middle East & Africa and Latin America regions, due to increasing use and development of the product in major industries.

