Drive Enterprise-Wide Digitization with Newgen OmniScan Web 3.0

New Delhi, August 1, 2018: Newgen Software, a provider of Business Process Management (BPM), Enterprise Content Management (ECM), and Customer Communication Management (CCM) platforms, today released OmniScan Web 3.0. The new version of the scanning solution offers advanced document scanning capabilities, which helps businesses fast-track processes by capturing data and converting it into actionable business information.

OmniScan Web 3.0 enables users to use web browsers to capture information and documents directly into business systems and processes. Leveraging the new version, organizations can ensure high-quality data output, reduced operating costs, better resource optimization and improved information security.

“This version offers enhanced user experience and will help organizations drive enterprise-wide digitization with access to the relevant information for business use.” said Diwakar Nigam, Chairman and Managing Director, Newgen Software.

Key features include:

·Enriched User Experience – Offers users flexibility to customize the language of the application and create templates in their preferred language. The solution supports various Unicode Languages such as Arabic, Latin, Greek and others

· Improved Quality of Images – Enhances image quality through adaptive binarization while scanning documents such as passports, licenses and others

·Easy to Configure Templates – Maintains consistency and saves time by allowing users to extract information such as Data class, Form fields, Document Types and Folder from OmniDocs document repository

· Better Information Access – Helps in record identification by extracting barcode values and associating them with the index fields

· Faster Document Processing – Enables users to process unstructured documents quickly with automated document separation

· Easy Installation – Facilitates remote installation with MSI setup