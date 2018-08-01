Finance

Deep-draw specialist STÜKEN receives Innovation Award 2018

Comment(0)

STÜKEN has been awarded first place in an independent study by business magazine Focus Money. The world leader in precision deep-drawn parts is among the winners of the Innovation Award 2018 in the category “metal industry”, making it one of Germany’s most innovative companies.

In its survey, the “Deutschland Test” institute, with the scientific support of the International School of Management (ISM), evaluated data from Germany’s 5,000 biggest companies. The evaluation was based on the following criteria: innovation, investment, research & development, new products and technology.

“We are delighted to receive this award. It is proof that our work generates value for our customers. As a technology leader, we continuously work to further improve our products and processes,” Nils Petersohn, Managing Director of Hubert Stüken GmbH & Co. KG, comments the award. “We regularly launch innovations on the market. Our latest research and development work is a process with which titanium can be formed in a particularly efficient deep-drawing process. The multi-stage cold forming process has made entirely new geometries possible, including long and slim tubes. This creates real benefits, especially for our customers in medical technology, for whom titanium is an important material”.

Related Articles
Finance

Having fun finding business ideas in Dubai

editor

People turn to the web for a wide range of reasons and one of them is to have fun. This is why they join a few social network sites and they start sharing various ideas. What if you can do the same with business ideas in Dubai? What if you can use the online experience […]
Finance

Post Merger Integration Finance & Accounting Strategy Planning – hu Consultancy

Finance Integration and Accounting integration is mainly to attain the planned synergies. Know the post merger integration finance & accounting checklist & best practices. For more details, Visit at- http://huconsultancy.com/post-merger-integration-finance/
Finance

Reasons to Join Oregon Credit Union

editor

Most of the things we want to do in life require money. For example, in order to buy a house you need lots and lots of money, for a car it is the same situation and the list can go on. You cannot do much these days without money but what do you do when […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *