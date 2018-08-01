Entertainment

Baner-Pashan Link road gets a new resto-bar- LINKIN BARREL

Comment(0)

In the latest news, Linkin Barrel has opened a new hangout resto-bar for the socio-Punekars. It is located at the buzzing town of Baner-Pashan link road. As you can tell the name resonates the locality and also the vibe of the youth. This resto-bar is owned by the Octave group which comprises of cousins Subir Kotwal, Sanatan Waghulkar, Navin Waghulkar, Karan Shewale, Arjun Shewale, Keval Kadam and Hemanshu Karpe.

It promises to set you in the right mood for a music-filled time with cozy lights, comfort food and delicious cocktails. The ambience of the place is only a compliment to all that is offered. It is on a rooftop that combines urban wooden decor with greenery to sooth your pulse and lend you a euphoric time.

The much anticipated resto-bar, Linkin Barrel, opened its doors to Pune on Saturday, 27th July. The launch witnessed a packed house with guests like Suraj Repe, Rashmi and Chahat Dalal, Kunal and Dharini Turakhia, Hiral Rani, Akanksha Dharmani, Chaitanya Gokhale among many others.

Linkin Barrel offers you an extensive variety of decadent food and drinks comprising of wood fire smoked pizzas, worldwide food and much more. Its food menu is not only lip-smackingly tasty but also offers comfort to your rushed routine. When you’re there don’t forget to try wood infused drinks such as Barrelage and the smoky martinis.

Get set for evenings with spectacular views and exhilarating events that would involve wonderful acoustic nights and throbbing DJ nights at Linkin Barrel.

Related Articles
Entertainment

Will PokerStars Be A Tough Competition To PokerLion.com?

editor

16th April,2018, Kolkata,West Bengal,India: India is the biggest market all over the world. All the manufacturer and also the service provider are highly interested to grab the opportunity. The same thing is also applied to the online game industry too. Now a days online real money poker is the most popular game into the Indian […]
Entertainment

Civic Center readies for the 93rd Southwest Florida and Lee County Fair

editor

While the online countdown clock ticks down the days and hours until opening day, the monumental setup is already underway at the Lee Civic Center and Fairgrounds for the 93rd Southwest Florida & Lee County Fair, to be held Feb. 23 – March 5. Tickets are now on sale at swflcfair.com/tickets, along with the always […]
Entertainment

Director Sandeep Mohan announces new feature film “Nirmal Anand ki Puppy”

editor

Director Sandeep Mohan is all set to announce his 4th feature film, “Nirmal Anand ki Puppy”. The movie is set to go on floors in September 2018. After the success of his previously directed Love Wrinkle-free, Hola Venky and Shreelancer, Sandeep Mohan is ready to start his fourth feature film. The film will be India’s […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *