Agricultural Surfactants Market Report, By Type, Substrate Type, Crop Type outlook 2024

Agrochemical preparations includes an extensive range of methods for crop protection. All these formulations require the use of a surface active agent or surfactants, which plays an essential role in maintenance of long-term physical stability of crops. They also enhance biological performance of the agrochemical products. The addition of surfactants enables the spray solution to adhere to the target surface and spread over it, thus covering a large area. In addition to this, the agricultural surfactants are crucial in the optimization of the biological efﬁcacy. The global agricultural surfactants market is estimated and forecasted in terms of revenue (USD million) generated by the global market.

Get The Free Sample:

https://axiommrc.com/request-for-sample/?report=ag1787

The global agricultural surfactants market is witnessing remarkable growth owing to surge in adoption of precision farming and protected agriculture practices. Furthermore, the overall market is also being propelled by growth in agricultural productivity globally. The market is further boosted by technological advancements in the production of agricultural surfactants by various vendors across the globe and increase in demand for green solutions. One of the prominent trend witnessed by the market include production of sustainable bio-based surfactant products. However, the global agricultural surfactants market is hampered by regulations on the use of synthetic surfactants and growing use of genetically modified seeds.

The report analyses the global agricultural surfactants market based on type, substrate type, crop type, application and geography. Based on type, the market is segmented into amphoteric, anionic, cationic and non-ionic. The non-ionic type held the largest market share in 2017 and is anticipated to flourish at a lucrative rate, owing to increasing use of these surfactants for general wetting and spreading activities. Based on substrate type, the global agricultural surfactants market is segmented into bio-based and synthetic. Among various substrates, the synthetic segment held the largest share of the agricultural surfactants market in 2017. Synthetic surfactants are primarily derived from the chemical synthesis of petroleum or petroleum-based products, and are widely used globally, thus propelling the segment growth.

Browse The Full Report: https://axiommrc.com/product/ag1787-agricultural-surfactants-market-report/

Based on crop type, the global agricultural surfactants market is segmented into cereals & grains, fruits & vegetables and others (including sugarcane, plantation crops, and turf & ornamentals etc.). The fruits & vegetables held the largest market share in 2017 and is anticipated to flourish at a lucrative rate, owing to rising consumption of a wide variety fruits & vegetables worldwide. Based on application, the market is segmented fungicides, herbicides, insecticides and others (fertilizers, micronutrients, bio stimulants, disinfectants, biocides, plant regulators etc.). Among these, the herbicides segment held the largest share of the agricultural surfactants market in 2017, due to extensive use of agricultural surfactants in herbicide treatment solutions, to recover spray droplet retention and penetration of active ingredients into plant foliage.