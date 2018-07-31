Health and Wellness

SantaMedical Pulse Massager Relives Back Pain Without Doctor

The users of this device has observed proven results, it has got six different modes, adjustable speed, very easy to use, portable and comes in complete set.

Backache is one of most common ache suffered by majority of the population, though the people try different massagers, pain killers, exercises and many other things to treat this ailment, only few gets the results. Of late a massager has been in buzz for treating the back pain so effectively and that too without much help of doctors. The device is SantaMedical Electronic Pulse massager Handheld Pulse Massager, it’s been very helpful in treating several aches and pains especially the backache. People are very happy with it and are giving stupendous reviews for this device, so let’s check it’s features which has been so fruitful:-
• Different Modes: It has got six different modes to select according to the aches prone area and ache intensity. With different modes it can be easily used on different body parts such as back, shoulder, neck, knee, calves, feet, arms, etc.
• Adjustable Speed: One can easily increase or decrease the speed of the message with the team given on Pulse massager remote. However, experts have always suggested to initiate the massage with low speed and later enhance it according to their need.
• Easy To Use: The device is very easy to use, simply assemble the Tens Unit, stick the electrode pads on the ache prone area, select the mode & speed and enjoy the massage. It has also got an LCD screen on the front part of the device displaying the mode, speed and time on it.
• A Complete Set: The massager comes in complete set with four electrode pads, connectors, four AAA batteries and it’s user manual so that you can get proper guidance of features and functioning’s.
• Portable: It’s a compact massager with dimensions of 1 x 0.3 x 6 inches and weighs only 12 pounds making it facile to carry even in small compartment of your handbag.
The Tens Unit is FDA approved and it’s factory is certified by ISO-9001, ensuring the quality of the device. It’s available on Amazon and has got five star ratings from its users, exhibiting the user satisfaction.

https://www.amazon.com/Santamedical-Electronic-Massager-Rechargeable-Battery/dp/B0757WR97V

