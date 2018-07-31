Business

Living in style and luxury only with Home Lands Holdings (Pvt) Ltd. Aiding better living in Sri Lanka with luxury housing spaces

Comment(0)

Home Lands Holdings (Pvt) Ltd. is one of the leading brands in Sri Lanka to pioneer in real estate and housing spaces. Offering everyone the comfort of living in luxury and finding a home that is just right, the company is the only one to offer a resort like living establishment in Sri Lanka.
Offering you many buildings, apartments, all of which vary in size and price, the company offers you a chance to live in luxury. Premium, high quality rooms are offered by Home Lands Holdings (Pvt) Ltd. at:
• Ariyana resort apartments
• Aurum – Residencies
• Flora – Residencies
• Treasure Trove
• The Highness
• Green Valley – Phase 01
• Porshia – Nawala
• Luxe
• Green Elegance
With a variety of prime apartments, the company helps you find a good way of leading your life in Sri Lanka. Incorporated with the mission of developing artistic and amazing choices for apartments, the company crystallizes your dream home!
Making use of expertise and brilliance, Home Lands Holdings has become a beacon in the real estate industry. With a vast list of achievements, the company promises to:
• Deliver beautiful apartments.
• The company has upheld its integrity and offered its services to the locals first.
• Keeping their promises intact, the company offers the best luxury apartments in Sri Lanka.
• Home Lands Holding offers you professional help and fair prices.
Incorporating creative and robust means of construction, the company offers you many classic and luxurious choices to buy apartments in Sri Lanka. Making justified and judicial use of land with the latest technology, the company has created many spectacular luxury apartments for you to choose from.
With the help of Home Lands Holdings, the apartments buy in SL experience has become simple and easy.

Related Articles
Business

MDM BPO Market to expand at a CAGR of 15% by 2017 to 2026

According to Fact.MR, a splendid expansion at a CAGR of over 15% has been projected for the global MDM BPO market through the forecast period, 2017 to 2026. Revenues from MDM BPO services offered across the globe are estimated to exceed US$ 10,000 Mn by 2026-end. Stereotypical Organizing & Process Huge Data Volume Creating Demand […]
Business

HL Homes Aims To Redefine How Houses Are Sold In Houston, Texas

editor

Everybody knows that selling a house can be a stressful process, especially if it’s done through the regular channels. Legal fees, estate agent fees and surveying fees can all add up. But now HL Homes, a real estate company from Houston in the heart of Texas, is redefining the entire process of selling residential property […]
Business

Agriculture Tires Market: Influential Factors Determining the Trajectory of the Market

Agriculture tire are the tires designed specifically for tractors, combine harvesters and sprayers to run in farm terrain efficiently. The agriculture tires have deeper treads and broader width to have floatation and maintain traction. Agriculture tires have lower inflation pressure that reduces soil compaction and offers better handling in the terrain. Agriculture tires are designed […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *