Form Direct Offers Water-Based Sealants that Create Minimal Environmental Impact

[AUSTRALIA, 31/7/2018] – Form Direct, a specialist in concrete products and solutions, carries water-based construction sealants. The water-based nature of the products translates to minimal environmental impact that affects indoor air quality.

Numbers Regarding VOCs in Australia

Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) are chemical substances that evaporate at room temperature. Across the globe, VOCs are the leading cause of ground-level air pollution or smog. Exposure to certain levels of VOCs may cause eye, nose and throat irritations, dizziness, visual disorders and even cancer in extreme cases. Common sources of VOCs are gasoline stations, printer inks, paints, household chemicals and construction products.

In Australia, newly built homes had the highest VOC levels. According to a study featured in Building and Environment 2017, indoor levels of VOCs were several times higher than outdoor levels.

Another study from Building and Environment 2018 investigated VOC levels in different locations within a large university in Australia. The result of 41 VOCs across 20 locations in the campus found the indoor concentrations are 97% higher than the outdoors. Traces of VOCs were even found in buildings that are supposed to be ‘green.’ The results of the study are consistent with findings from studies conducted in other countries that suggest high concentrations of VOCs on campus grounds.

Safer, Water-Based Sealants from Form Direct

A trusted supplier of high-quality construction products, Form Direct offers high performance water-based joint sealants free of VOCs.

The range includes Bostik Seal’N’Flex AC, a single component water-based acrylic sealant that delivers excellent weather resistance. The product is ideal for general construction applications with a moderate degree of joint movement. The sealant can be painted over 24 hours after application.

About Form Direct

Form Direct has a wealth of knowledge and experience in providing the best products and solutions for Australia’s top builders and construction firms. With their deep understanding of the industry, Form Direct is able to provide quality products and expert services to their clients.

