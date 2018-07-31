E-Health Services Market Synopsis and Highlights, Key Findings, Major Companies Analysis and Forecast to 2023

The Market Research Future has been published New Research Reports which is E-Health Services Market & In This Report the Information has been Provided like Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends & Forecast which is making through primary and secondary research which is done by professional healthcare researcher.

E-Health Services Market Top Key Players:

IBM Corporation (U.S), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (U.S), GE Healthcare (U.S), McKinsey & Co. (U.S), Motion Computing Inc. (U.S), Epocrates Inc. (U.S), Telecare Corp. (U.S), Proteus Digital Health (U.S) Apple (U.S), GE Healthcare (U.S), Boston Scientific Corp (U.S), Cerner (U.S)

Market Scenario:

Global market of e-health services is expected to reach USD 270 billion in 2023 from USD 120 billion in 2016 with a CAGR of approximately 12.9% during the forecast period 2017-2023. E-health is the management of healthcare organization with the help of information and communication technology (ICT). ICT has been widely used in the form of medical health records and telemedicine. With the help of telemedicine, it is possible Data related to patients, staff and finance of the hospital is stored electronically. This has resulted into transformation in the means of storing healthcare data. Initially, data was recorded manually by the healthcare staff. But now single unique identification number is needed to be entered and all the data of the patient is available within seconds. E-health has many advantages over conventional methods of clinical data management such as avoidance of manual records and timely access to patient data. The factors driving for the growth of this market are extensive use of software and ICT healthcare, reduce cost, improve quality, availability of infrastructure for implementation of e-health and safe and adequate storage of data. Cost of installation of e-health service may act as a restraint for this market.

Segmentation:

Global e-health services market has been segmented on the basis of type of e-health technologies which includes Electronic Health Records (EHR), ePrescribing, Telemedicine, big data systems, Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS), Consumer health IT, Knowledge Management System (KMS). On the basis of service the market segmented into administrative services, clinical services and financial services and the end user are hospitals, clinics, health insurance companies and others.

Regional Analysis:

Globally, e-health services market consists of four regions Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa. North America is the largest market. Concentration of major market players and extensive use of software for data management in The Regional Market is driven by US. Europe is the second largest market. Asia Pacific shows fastest growth in this market. Whereas the market in Middle East and Africa shows steady growth.

Table of Contents:

