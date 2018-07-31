Business

Datastrait Networks Announces Territory Expansion for STI Firestop Solutions

Comment(0)

DataStrait Networks has expanded their Specified Technologies Inc. (STI) territory to include Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Minneapolis, MN, July 31, 2018 — DataStrait Networks has expanded their Specified Technologies Inc. (STI) territory to include Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Specified Technologies Inc (STI)
“We’re very pleased to expand our geographic focus as a manufacturer representative of Specified Technologies,” said James Roux, President at DataStrait Networks. “Together with our manufacturing partner, STI, the industry leader in developing innovative fire protection systems that help stop the spread of fire, smoke, and hot gases, DataStrait Networks will bring its sales, marketing and operational strengths to organizations and their facilities throughout the Upper Midwest.”

Specified Technologies Inc. has worked closely with the construction industry to create simple solutions to complex fire termination problems. STI has been at the forefront of developing the most advanced and cost-effective firestop solutions on the market, offering premium quality, superior performance, and best in class service, training, and support.

About Datastrait Networks:
DataStrait Networks is the Upper Midwest leader in voice, data, and security infrastructure. By establishing a working alliance between manufacturers, engineers, architects, and contractors, DataStrait provides the products, services, expertise, and creativity necessary for constructing a reliable, high performance, communications network infrastructure in a fast and cost-efficient manner. Find DataStrait Networks at http://www.datastrait.com.

Contact:
James Beukelman
DataStrait Networks, Inc
3021 Harbor Lane, Suite 103
Plymouth, MN 55447
763-746-4464
jamesb@datastrait.com
http://www.datastrait.com

Related Articles
Business

Payment Security Market Development Strategy and Future Prospects 2023

Market Scenario: The payment security is a security approach that relies on multiple layers of technology, analytics, and security practices to help protect the payment system and reduce fraud. Payment security technology is improving at a rapid pace, due to the point-to-point encryption solution, which helps to secure the payment systems in the forthcoming years. […]
Business

Family Doctors Are Significant To A Person’s Health

A family physician is essential to all people that need to have health care. Doctors support people today within a selection of unique approaches. They preserve close records of their patient’s health-related history and they’re capable to diagnose and treat persons after they develop into ill or are injured. A family doctor can even screen […]
Business

The Curriculum of e-Institute Brings Students a Step Closer to Earning Their High School Diploma

The curriculum of e-Institute includes electives and required high school courses, such as math and science, to help aspiring individuals to complete high school and obtain a diploma. [GLENDALE, 6/27/2018] — e-Institute, a premier charter high school in Glendale, Arizona, features a competitive, excellent, and well-rounded high school curriculum for individuals who want to graduate […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *