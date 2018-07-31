Capture Co., Ltd., with Chinese aluminum group Rare Earth Industry Co., Ltd.

Polyetheramine are curing agents that contain polyether and amine molecules. They are used to increase flexibility, toughness, hydrophilicity, or hydrophobicity of end products. Polyetheramine is used in ink resins, adhesives, sealants, and elastomers. It is also employed in various other applications such as epoxy curing, polyuria, and polyamides in a wide range of coatings. Polyetheramine […]