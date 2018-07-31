Capture Co., Ltd. is a formal exclusive supply contractor for the PHC pile joints

The company has two large thermal compression production lines and heat relaxation joint production lines and three centrifugal cast iron joints, multiple joints finished product processing line. We produce annually 110,000 tons of joints (about 700 million), and our major products are the PC-stress pile joint and PHC-stress high-strength pile joint.
Related Articles
Bottle Pourers Market to Register Steady Growth During 2018 – 2028
Bottle Pourers Market: Introduction Bottle pourers allow smooth flow of liquid from the bottles and eliminate spillage of low viscosity fluids. They are used for serving liquor and syrups in hotels & restaurants, automobile industry for oiling and lubricating machines and other end uses. Bottle pourers can fit on the top of any bottle and […]
Global Chatbots Market Forecast to 2024
A latest report has been added to the wide database of Chatbots Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Chatbots Market by type (web-based, standalone and messenger-based/third party), product (marketing, human intelligence, artificial intelligence), application (bots for social media, marketing, service, payments), end use (small, medium, large enterprises) market status and outlook of […]
Acetyls Market – Detailed Study Analysis and Forecast by 2023
We have produced a new premium report Acetyls Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Acetyls. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep […]