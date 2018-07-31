Business

Benchmark Minerals Provides Intelligence Materials for the Battery Supply Chain

Comment(0)

Benchmark Minerals addresses the need for original, accurate, and independent supply and demand data on battery raw materials by providing critical intelligence materials for every link in the supply chain.

[NEWPORT BEACH, 7/31/2018] – Benchmark Minerals, a trusted source of independent price assessments and analysis on lithium-ion battery raw materials, provides critical intelligence materials for every link in the battery supply chain. The data analysis and forecasting services offered by the company are beneficial to producers of battery cell and critical minerals, manufacturers of electric vehicles, and brokers, among other industry stakeholders.

Intelligence Materials for Every Link in the Supply Chain

Raw materials such as lithium, cobalt, graphite, and nickel play integral parts in the development of critical technologies. In an increasingly connected world, it has become easier to obtain data. However, the newfound ease of data procurement has also increased the likelihood of misinformation and incorrect data.

Benchmark Minerals addresses the need for accurate, impartial, and original supply and demand data by employing an in-house expert team to handle data collection. The team’s data gathering process involves visiting mines, plants, and battery cell manufacturers.

The company specializes in critical intelligence materials for every link in the supply chain. Here are the benchmark services they offer for each link:

• Raw Materials (Nickel, Lithium, Graphite, Cobalt) – Market Price Assessments, Forecasting, Independent Consultancy
• Processed Chemicals (Anodes, Cathodes) – Supply Chain Analysis, Market Forecasting
• Lithium Ion Cells (Cell Production) – Regular Analysis & Opinion
• End Market (Electric Vehicles, Utility Storage) – Regular Analysis & Opinion

The company also holds investment seminars on the lithium-ion battery supply chain. Prospective participants may learn more or register on their website.

About Benchmark Minerals

Benchmark Minerals is a revered price data collection and assessment company that focuses on the lithium-ion battery supply chain. The company’s price data, analysis, and forecasting services are centered on lithium-ion cathode and anode raw materials, specifically lithium, cobalt, graphite, and nickel. The team has served some of the world’s most influential corporations including producers of critical minerals and battery cell production giants.

Learn more about the company. Visit their website at http://www.benchmarkminerals.com.

Related Articles
Business

Worldwide Analysis on Methylal Market Strategies and Forecast,2013 – 2019

Methylal, also known as dimethoxymethane is a transparent liquid, which is used in a wide range of applications. The compound has favorable physical and chemical properties such as good solubility in water and other solvents, and low boiling point. The compound is often used as a plasticizing agent for resins, and as fast evaporating solvents. […]
Business

Global Smart Home Water Sensor and Controller Market Forecast 2022

  A smart home water sensor is an electronic device that sends alerts to the users’ smartphones or tablets in case of a water leak. About Smart Home Water Sensor and Controller A smart home water sensor is an electronic device that sends alerts to the users’ smartphones or tablets in case of a water […]
Business

South Africa 3D Printing Market Size, Growth, Trends and 2024 Forecasts

Axiom Market Research & Consulting™ added a, South Africa 3D Printing Market Report, By Technology, Application, End User and Material- South Africa Market Share, Trend Analysis & Forecast Up To 2024. 3D Printing market is growing at an exponential rate in South Africa owing to increasing investment in additive manufacturing of titanium in the region, […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *