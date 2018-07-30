Business

Wine in Japan 2018 – Alcoholic Drinks & Industry Analysis

Aarkstore Enterprise announced latest Market Research Report Titled "Wine in Japan"
Still light grape wine returned to total volume growth in 2017. However, the category was categorised by ongoing polarisation, with consumers preferring economy priced wines under JPY500 and mid-priced wines over JPY1,000 for ienomi (home drinking), a form of cocooning, rather than visiting on-trade channels. Still light grape wine has established a core base of loyal middle-aged drinkers with higher per personal consumption, while it is struggling to attract new consumers. This resulted in a mo…

Wine in Japan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2013-2017), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Fortified Wine and Vermouth, Non-Grape Wine, Sparkling Wine, Still Light Grape Wine.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Wine market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Headlines
Prospects
Ongoing Polarisation in Wine
Imported Wines Hold Larger Shares, While Nihon-wine Can Offer Added-value
Sake, the Largest Non-grape Wine, Continues To Struggle
Competitive Landscape
Suntory Wine International Ltd Retains the Lead
Hakutsuru Holds Top Spot in Sake
Category Data
