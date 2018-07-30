Business

The Most Frequently Asked Questions: British Gas

UK – Contact Them have compiled the most frequently asked questions regarding British Gas that are asked on the internet and have provided answers.

The top 5 most asked questions are:
1. Are British Gas British?
2. Is Sainsbury’s energy British Gas?
3. Is British Gas open on a Saturday?
4. Should I fix British Gas price?
5. Does British Gas accept Paypal?

Contact Them, a UK telephone directory service has compiled over 100 FAQ’s regarding British Gas, and critically, the answers to each question.

