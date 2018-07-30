Education

Sports Activities For Kids In Texas

Killeen, TX/2018: The importance of sports for children and young adults cannot be emphasized enough. Sports activities lay the foundation for a disciplined and healthy life. Keeping this in mind, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Texas organizes various sports activities for youngsters residing in Texas.

Founded in 1964, the mission of these clubs is to help youngsters reach their full potential. The clubs operates over 25 sites in 8 communities across Central Texas. They provide a safe haven for the youth to learn vital lessons through sports and other activities, interact with professional and caring adults as well as engage in programs that add to their life skills and character development. Apart from helping them polish their interpersonal skills, the clubs also aims to teach children importance of taking care of the environment.

The clubs strive to help youth attain physical & mental fitness as well as learn how to positively utilize free time by engaging in activities which relax and challenge the mind and body.

Benefits Of Sports Activities

• Enhances physical fitness
• Boosts immunity
• Fosters team spirit
• Better relationships
• Keeps children busy & occupied
• Helps in reduction of stress & anxiety

Other Programs

• Character And Leadership: These programs help youngsters become caring and responsible citizens. They encourage members to serve the community and family.
• Education And Career: The activities in this program are Project Learn, Goals for Graduation, Power Hour, Career Launch, Junior Staff Career Development, Money Matters etc.
• Health And Wellness: Youngsters are taught the importance of nurturing their physical, social and mental well-being. It comprises of programs like Cavity-Free Zone, SMART Moves, SMART Girls, SMART Leaders, Passport to Manhood and Triple Play’s Healthy Habits.
• Arts: The programs under this category help kids explore their hidden talents. They include programs like National Fine Arts Exhibit Program, ImageMakers National Photography Contest, Digital Arts Suite and Festivals, Summer Music Camp for Teens and Drama Matters.

For more information, visit Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Texas at 304 W Avenue B, Killeen, TX, 76541. You can also call at (254) 699-5808 or log on to http://bgctx.org/

