Robert Miller Congratulates Future Electronics Team on Winning Yageo’s 2017 Distributor of the Year

Montreal, Quebec (webnewswire) July 30, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, was recently named Distributor of the Year for 2017 by Yageo at EDS in Las Vegas.

“It gives us great pleasure to recognize our global partner Future Electronics as our Volume Distributor of the Year in North America,” said Sedgewick Cheng, Deputy Managing Director of Yageo America. “Future Electronics maintained strategic Yageo part number inventory despite industry-wide delivery challenges this past year. Future Electronics has consistently grown Yageo’s market presence.”

Robert Miller, President of FutureElectronics, thanked everyone on the Future Electronics team for their hard work on behalf of Yageo in 2017, and congratulated them on their win.

The Yageo Corporation is a world-class provider of passive components services, and currently ranks as the world No.1 in chip-resistors, No. 3 in MLCCs. Yageo enjoys a strong global presence – 27 sales offices, 7 production sites, 6 JIT logistic hubs and 2 R&D centers worldwide.

“Future Electronics is very honoured to receive this award from Yageo,” said Jacques Hing, Corporate Vice President of Passives at Future Electronics. “It’s an acknowledgement of our team’s yearlong efforts to deliver the best possible service to our mutual customers. We will continue to work tirelessly to strengthen our partnership with Yageo, and to expand our customer base worldwide.”

Robert Miller founded Future Electronics in 1968, and has always considered the company’s employees to be its greatest asset. For more information, visit: www.FutureElectronics.com.

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, ranking 3rd in component sales worldwide, with an impressive reputation for developing efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions, as well as differentiated engineering services encompassing technical support, technology training and custom board design. Founded in 1968 by Robert Miller, President, Future Electronics has established itself as one of the most innovative organizations in the industry today, with 5,500 employees in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with one worldwide IT infrastructure providing real-time inventory availability and access, while enabling full integration of its operations, sales and marketing worldwide. Offering the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities and technical solutions through all stages of the design-production cycle, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

