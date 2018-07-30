Business

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Will Watch a Sensational Development by 2022: Industry Assertions by MRFR

The report of Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market by Market Research Future comprises extensive primary research along with the detail analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain a deeper insight of the market and industry performance.

Key Players for Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market:

Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc (U.S), GE Healthcare (U.S.), Agilent Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (U.S.), Bioautomation Corporation (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), L.G.C Biosearch Technologies (U.S.), Eurofins Genomics (Germany), Eurogentec S.A (Belgium), and Nitto Denko Avecia Inc. (Japan) and others.

Market Scenario:

The global market of oligonucleotide synthesis is growing at a rapid pace. The global oligonucleotide synthesis market is growing at the CAGR of around 10.3% for the forecasted period. The major factors that are influencing the market for oligonucleotide synthesis are increasing advancement in field of healthcare, increasing demand for innovation in the field of life science and medical academics, increasing investment by the government for the development of genomic technologies, increasing demand for oligonucleotide synthesis technologies by the public and private research firms. Furthermore increasing application of oligonucleotide synthesis in diagnostic, genetic testing, research, therapeutics, gene synthesis, library preparation, drug target screening, and others is further influencing the growth of the oligonucleotide synthesis market globally.

Segments:

Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market has been segmented on the basis of product type which comprises synthesized oligonucleotides, reagents and equipment. On the basis of application the market is segmented into diagnostic, genetic testing, research, therapeutics, gene synthesis, library preparation, drug target screening, and others. Furthermore on the basis of end users the market is segmented into academic research institutes, diagnostic laboratories and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies.

Regional Analysis of Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market:

North America is the largest market of global oligonucleotide synthesis market. The North American market for oligonucleotide synthesis is expected to grow at the CAGR of 9.8%. Europe is the second largest market for oligonucleotide synthesis which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.0%. Asia Pacific region is expected to be fastest growing region of the global oligonucleotide synthesis market.

Table of Contents

1 Report Prologue

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

2.3 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Mega Trends

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

5 Market Factor Analysis

… Continued

